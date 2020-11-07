After a jaw-dropping four years, the United States has redeemed itself in the eyes of the world by rejecting the politics of Donald Trump.
Even by our own standard of leaders of dubious quality, we have not suffered the indignity of having one so spectacularly unfit for our highest and most powerful office. The fact that notwithstanding his ineptitude and crass brutishness Donald Trump was still able to secure the support of 70 million-plus voters leaves the United States with a serious responsibility for introspection.
When he assumes the office as President of the United States in January, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr will have, among other things, the task of burnishing the international standing of his country which took a sound beating under the Trump years, to the point of being mocked as a “banana republic”.
He can start by bringing his country’s resources to the world’s urgent priority of confronting the Covid-19 pandemic. In failing its own population on this, the Trump administration imperilled the health of the global population and the world economy. The recklessness that has resulted in the infection of over ten million and deaths approaching a quarter million Americans has helped to fuel the global spread. Today the pandemic has claimed about 1.2 million lives around the world and infected an estimated 50 million persons, with no sign of stopping. The economies of many countries are in shambles, with worse to come. Many of our own citizens in the US have lost their lives and livelihoods to Covid-19, while the Trump administration boldfacedly denied the truth of the disaster spreading like wildfire.
With the US already registering well over 100,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths a day, the numbers can be expected to spike even more following the past week’s election-related protests and celebrations on the streets of cities across the US. In the two and a half months of the transition from the Trump to Biden administration, pandemic conditions are likely to worsen. It remains to be seen how much more damage Trump can cause to the global effort against the pandemic as a lame-duck president.
With the 2020-21 tourism season all but shot, the economies of many Caribbean islands are on their knees just trying to stay alive until the hoped-for vaccine. The possibility that many nationals may be forced to return home because of recession conditions in the US is another element to be factored into our own planning.
The road ahead is rough, but the fact of change in the leadership of the US is a ray of hope to which we may all cling.
At age 77, Joe Biden has proven himself the right challenger around whom a coalition of anti-Trump forces could unite, but he also signalled the future by his selection of Kamala Devi Harris, a woman of Jamaican-Indian heritage. Described as black-South Asian by the US media, Harris would be referred to in T&T as “dougla”. In becoming vice president-elect, Harris has broken barriers of gender and race in US politics as the first woman and the first woman of colour to be elected to the position. We wish them well.