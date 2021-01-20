To quote a commentator, yesterday’s inauguration of Joseph R Biden Jr as the 46th president of the United States of America was “radically normal” in its break from the tumult of the past four years of Donald Trump.
The combination of pageantry and tradition that framed President Biden’s call for unity projected an image of the USA as a stable, civilised democracy. Eclipsed for the moment was the mayhem, insurrection and bloodshed which just two weeks ago had engulfed the very location at which he was sworn in.
Trinbagonians who experienced the attempted coup of 1990 would have understood the power in the symbolism of unity in Washington yesterday as rivals reached across the aisle to show commitment to principles larger than themselves.
At age 78, Biden has found himself with the assignment of a lifetime. His immediate job is to grab hold of the world’s biggest superpower which has careened off the rails and bring it back on track. There is no time for the usual honeymoon. With over 400,000 US lives already lost to Covid-19, millions of jobs lost, hundreds of thousands of businesses closed and the country riven by divisions of all kinds, Biden would be acutely aware that he has no time to lose. The window for bipartisan support will be short-lived, and he must get as much done as he can while it is open.
Having come to office just days after the assault on the Capitol, he can be under no illusions about how tough the challenge will be to achieve meaningful unity. As he acknowledged in his inaugural address as President, the forces that divide Americans are deep and real, but not new.
The January 6 eruption of white supremacy and right-wing fanaticism which had been validated throughout Trump’s reign exposed ugly truths about the world’s most celebrated democracy which it can no longer deny. Though declared ended in 1865, the internal forces that gave rise to the American Civil War in 1861 are still alive in the very fabric of US society and, after Trump, are in the ascendant and more organised than ever. For a brief moment on January 6 they tasted power, and are unlikely to give up now just because Trump is out of office.
For once, the attention of the US will have to be more focused on domestic rather than foreign terrorism if it is to bring these forces under control.
For many reasons, we in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean wish Biden and his new team well. Apart from the fact that many of our people live there, geography and history have placed us in its orbit with very practical implications.
Right now, we need the Biden government to bring Covid-19 under control in that country. Its bungled management of the pandemic has not only cost hundreds of thousands of lives within its borders, including Caribbean lives, but it has also put the entire world at risk, both in terms of public health and the economy.
For all of our sakes, we wish US President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris well.