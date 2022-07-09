Bigger problem than parenting

Treating the symptoms of crime alone will not cure the fundamental conditions.
If the problem is linked to bad parenting, as the prime minister believes, then the task is to get to the root causes of poor parenting to prevent the next generation of parents from being even less equipped to bring up children.
In an address at the opening of the St Clair Police Station on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley linked the problem of school violence with poor parenting, noting that “something is happening between our nine- and ten-year-olds and our 17-year-olds that is causing our society to be what it is”. Somewhere between primary school and secondary school, he said, children are transformed from “angels” into “demons”.
There is no mystery in the fact adolescence brings on its own challenges, especially for parents. The issue is whether the surrounding environment enables constructive or destructive behaviour. While the quality of parenting may be a key determinant in the behaviour of primary-age children, the influences become more complex as children become older and begin to exercise more authority over their decision. Even the most responsible parent can be no match for the combination of peer pressure inside and outside the home and school, a dysfunctional school environment, an uninspiring education system and all the influences coming at adolescents through social media.
Where poor parenting is a contributing factor to student delinquency and violence, the State’s many social support systems should be able to intervene and address it. Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent annually on programmes facilitated through almost every ministerial portfolio, and yet the problem not only endures but is getting worse. If the resources being expended on education, social development, family services, community development, sport, youth and other areas are not making the difference they should, then questions must be asked about the productivity of the expenditure. Money—a lot of it—is being spent, but is it targeted to clearly defined outcomes that are quantifiable and can be evaluated?
Today’s problems of school violence and youth criminality have their roots in the policies and strategies adopted by governments going back about 50 years. The children who have been failed along the way are today’s grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers and fathers.
Trinidad and Tobago has much to be proud of regarding its investment in education, which is the single fastest route for lifting a population out of poverty and onto a path of social and financial progress. However, the quality of the management of that investment through the State’s policies and programmes over the years is a major determinant of the outcomes.
It is easy, but not enough to pin the blame for failure on parents, especially when the parents themselves were victims of a system that they had embraced with hope but left in despair.
Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr Rowley was personally leading an initiative aimed at transformation of the education system. Part of the solution to youth crime lies in carrying through with that process.