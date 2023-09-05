Birth certificate disservice

The Government’s handling of the breakdown of the electronic birth certificate system perfectly exemplifies its lack of understanding about the role and value of communication in the governance process.
When governments lose an election, one of the first reasons cited is failure to have successfully communicated all the great good that the party in power had done for the public. Invariably confusing public relations with communications, they govern in the belief that the public should hear only the good things and see no value in taking the public into its confidence when things go wrong and not according to plan. This instinct to withhold unpleasant information from the public, as one might do with a child, is a feature of paternalistic governments that operate on the belief that the public needs to be protected from information, that they know better than the people they govern about what’s good for them, and that people cannot be trusted to handle disappointing news responsibly. Over time, this attitude hardens into a culture of non-disclosure, in which the public’s right to know about matters affecting their lives is casually dismissed, ignored and not factored into the management process.
For over a month, until yesterday when the facility resumed operations, citizens needing a birth certificate from the Registrar General’s offices in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando were subjected to extreme inconvenience and frustration. Repeated visits not only resulted in them being turned away empty-handed, but they left with no clear idea of why they couldn’t get a birth certificate or when they would be able to get one. In the absence of a full and clear statement from the Government on the breakdown of the system for issuing birth certificates, a requirement for many vital transactions, members of the public had to rely on hearsay. Some who spoke with the Express claimed to have been given a range of explanations from counter staff, including that the computer system was down; the Government had run out of polymer paper on which birth certificates are printed; and the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, under which the Registrar General falls, had suffered a cyberattack.
It is unacceptable that the Government should have citizens operating in the dark on a matter of such critical importance to the average person. Creating a stressful situation in which people waste time, money and energy in fruitless visits to offices in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando showed a complete lack of care, consideration and respect for the public.
When a Public Service system goes down, it should be obvious that every communication avenue be utilised for reaching the public and informing them of the problem to avert the predicament of people turning up for service, only to be turned away. The Government has no lack of communications personnel, paid for by taxpayers. As far as we know, every ministry is equipped with communications managers, specialists and officers, not to mention the fact that the Government itself has a whole Ministry of Communications at its service. If not disrespect, then what explains this communication failure?