Biting the bullet

With economic uncertainty hardening by the day, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley acknowledges that “bullets are coming at us”. With the pandemic recovery now complicated by the war in Ukraine, it is anyone’s guess what tomorrow may bring.
For us in T&T the chickens are coming home to roost. After being kicked down the road for decades, the proverbial can has no more kick left. Having ducked the challenge of economic transformation, Trinidad and Tobago is now left to deal its chosen hand.
For this, Dr Rowley may choose to pin the blame on Kamla Persad-Bissessar. However, the record will show that her government was no more guilty than any other in squandering opportunities for engineering the transition to an economy capable of sustaining itself into a future beyond oil and gas.
If current high prices had found T&T with vast supplies of oil and gas, who is to say that the Rowley administration, too, would not have chosen to cash in on the windfall. That, after all, has been the record of every government awash with petro-dollars.
Today, however, the Rowley administration faces the unique challenge of managing an economy that is being squeezed between high global energy prices and low revenue from domestic production of oil and gas. The problem is exacerbated by the structure of the economy with its high import content and compounded by externally-driven inflation which is driving up prices of everything from food to medicine and construction materials.
While the shocking absence of current data leaves room only for speculation, one cannot rule out the possibility that T&T is experiencing high inflation combined with high unemployment and possibly slow growth, notwithstanding the projected pandemic rebound of 5.7 per cent growth for 2022.
The challenge now before the Government is not simply to bite the bullet, as politically terrifying as that is, but to ensure that the economy is not toxified in doing so.
It would appear that the Government is veering towards a self-imposed IMF-styled structural adjustment programme with public sector layoffs, subsidy reductions for fuel and utilities, new taxes and, possibly, a public sector wage freeze. The success of any such programme will depend on whether the Government has the political space for its implementation. Having ridden out the Petrotrin closure in which some 5,000 workers were retrenched, the Government may feel sufficiently confident of securing enough public buy-in, given economic realities. That may or may not be so. However, the other important factor will be the management of an adjustment programme.
It is not enough to lecture the public about their gas consumption, eating habits and product preferences. That is not the role of Government. The adjustment being asked of the population requires a framework of support for cushioning the impact on the most vulnerable; opening up new economic spaces that support entrepreneurship, innovation and export-oriented businesses; strong consumer education and protection; a nurturing environment for small and medium-sized businesses; incentivising manufacturing to shift historical trade patterns; and a local content policy. Add to that, ongoing consultation and communication.