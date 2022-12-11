Blind-sided by Paria’s woes

Given the rosy reports of consistent profits released by State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, the revelation of its financially crippling condition comes as a shock.
As reported exclusively in the Sunday Express, the Government’s non-payment of close to $1 billion in subsidies owed to Paria has threatened its working capital and ability to pay for the refined petroleum products imported for sale on the domestic market. As the country’s sole supplier of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and bunker fuel, this is alarming news.
Paria’s financial straits were detailed in a letter sent by its chairman Newman George to Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 6th. In the three months since then, the immediate crisis raised by the Paria chairman may have been averted although the silence from the Government is not reassuring.
According to chairman George, the Government’s pile-up of subsidy debt to Paria was not only affecting its business operations but its ability to meet its tax obligations which at the time of writing to Minister Imbert had risen to $885 million with another $104 million in accrued penalty and interest. According to Mr George, this tax liability was threatening to engulf its associate State enterprise, Heritage Petroleum Company. As a guarantor to a refinanced Heritage loan, Paria was required to be tax compliant and was given a three-month grace period to get its taxes in order. In the face of looming default, the chairman wrote Minister Imbert to either pay up the subsidies owed to Paria or set it off against the tax liability.
Now that this information is in the public domain, we expect the Government to make a full statement on the status of the subsidies owed to Paria as well as the Heritage loan.
More shocking than these figures is the fact that this situation mirrors the problems at Petrotrin which the Government claimed to be solving when it split Petrotrin to create Paria and Heritage, shut down Petrotrin’s refinery and sent home 5,000 workers. In less than four years, the Government has managed to re-create the Petrotrin problem, in the process imperilling a vital State enterprise.
No doubt, the public has been blind-sided by the expose´ of the financial mess that has been masked by Paria’s declarations of profit, the latest being an after-tax profit of $59.3 million for first quarter 2022 which represented a 35 per cent decline from the same period in 2021.
The account provided by Chairman George in his letter to Minister Imbert was eerie in the way it reflected the problems that not only destroyed Petrotrin but which undermine both the public and private sector.
The Government’s refusal and/or inability to pay its bills on time is a crushing weight on the backs of both with devastating consequences for the economy as a whole. Who wants to do business with a hard-pay government?
The financial brinksmanship practised by the Ministry of Finance in settling its bills only at the point of crisis and as last resort makes a lie of the Government’s claim to sound economic management.