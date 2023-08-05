Blood and more blood

Sunday Express Editorial

While the country’s top two political leaders are spewing rhetoric on crime, criminals continue to cover the land with blood, undeterred by anything being said, assuming they’re even listening at all.

When gunmen feel free to commit murder in broad daylight in a place as jam-packed with people, traffic and commercial activity as the bustling area near Tunapuna Market on a Saturday, then it is clear they see zero deterrence. The fact that the killing occurred less than a block away from the Tunapuna Police Station, and the killers still managed to escape under seemingly challenging conditions, is even more telling.

On Wednesday the Police Service was congratulating itself for its “successful” strategy in having assembled a team under ACP Kent Ghisyawan of the Criminal Division. According to the TTPS, this team has been “actively utilising intelligence-led policing, which is data-driven and bolstered with timely crime analysis... to guide the deployment of resources where they are needed the most”.

If this is indeed so, and given the resumption of gang killings in Tunapuna over recent weeks, one would have expected to see some heightened police response. Instead, what occurred by the market yesterday was even bolder and more brazen than another killing in Tunapuna on Wednesday, in which gunmen using a high-powered gun mowed down a CEPEP employee on Auzonville Road at 8 o’clock in the morning and still managed to get away, even after crashing their vehicle into a nearby embankment and being forced to flee on foot.

We have no doubt that ACP Ghisyawan and his team are doing their best, but wonder about the resources available to them in responding to cases like yesterday’s murders of Valmiki Narine in Tunapuna and Allison De Leon in Duncan Village, San Fernando. Both were ambushed on public roads and killed, possibly by paid assassins. In such cases, capturing the killers requires immediate access to human and technological resources without which it could take months and even years of police investigation to find the killers, assuming they are ever caught.

Notwithstanding repeated statements by the Minister of National Security about orders being placed for surveillance equipment, it seems clear that the resources required for putting up a winnable battle against criminals are not in place, which explains the lack of a clear and coherent statement from the Government on its strategic response to the expanding crisis of crime.

It has taken the local government election campaign to flush out the Prime Minister on the issue although his interest appears to be less on dealing with crime and more on dealing with the Opposition Leader’s position on crime. We therefore remain unconvinced that the Rowley administration has a real grasp on the seriousness of the problem and the extent to which it dominates the public’s agenda. To what extent this will affect the outcome of next week’s election remains to be seen. However, regardless of how the election cookie crumbles, Dr Rowley will still be the head of the Government and will therefore carry the responsibility for leading the country out of the quagmire of crime in which T&T is trapped.

