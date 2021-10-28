Bogey on the golf course

A notable aspect of last Friday’s incident in which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley accidentally knocked down an employee with a golf cart at Tobago’s Magdalena Grand Golf Club is the communication failure of the Office of the Prime Minister.
It should be routine for the PM’s Office to release a public statement on any such incident involving the Prime Minister. After all, this is why the PM has at his service a phalanx of communication specialists, strategists and officers paid for with public funds to keep the public informed. There was no need for him to end up on the backfoot on this issue and for it to descend into yet another case of he-say-she-say. As it turned out, it was left to the victim to disclose the incident five days after it occurred.
The Office of the PM must explain its failure in this case. Over and over, we see the Government’s soft underbelly of poor communications being exposed, and this was certainly a case in point.
In the wake of the victim’s interview with the Express on Wednesday, Dr Rowley confirmed the incident without responding to the employee’s complaint that he had not come out of his cart to help her. According to her, that was left to the Magdalena’s manager and the PM’s security guard who rushed to her assistance and got her to her feet. Yesterday, however, the story took another turn when the manager disputed the employee’s claim that Dr Rowley had not gone to her assistance. She, in turn, is sticking her story.
Having been quarantined for Covid-19 three times, one might understand if the need for social distancing had kept Dr Rowley in his seat. A simple explanation might have comforted the victim who seemed to have ended up more hurt than injured.
As it turned out, the employee later tested positive. Had Dr Rowley rushed to her aid there is the risk, though small, that he could have Covid-19 challenges in leaving the country tomorrow for COP26 in Glasgow.
That being said, we find Dr Rowley’s description of the incident uncomfortably defensive.
Based on the accounts from all parties, reasonable people would agree that the incident was a genuine accident. Neither party expected the ignition to come alive at the precise moment when the employee decided to pass between Dr Rowley’s stalled cart and another parked in front of it.
One might question the employee’s “short-cutting between the carts”, as Dr Rowley put it, or the continued attempt to get the cart started while someone was crossing. But, as is too often seen, this is exactly how accidents occur, sometimes with fatal consequences.
Whatever the true facts of this now-disputed case, we would hope that if Dr Keith Rowley were ever knocked to the ground in even the slightest mishap, the offending person would tighten their mask, lend him a hand, enquire about his condition and offer to get him urgent medical attention.
We would wish for all this not because he is the Prime Minister, but because it is the right, decent and human thing to do.