Braving the pandemic

EVEN as the world comes to terms with the need to live with the virus, it is also becoming clear that living with the Covid-19 virus is not as easy as one might think.
This point is worth emphasising as Trinidad and Tobago prepares to ramp up the reopening of the economy, including flights in and out of the country.
Expectations and assumptions should be tempered by the experience earlier this year when the gradual lifting of regulations ended with an upsurge in cases that eventually pushed the country back into an even tighter lockdown.
Just next door, Barbados, which has one of the best-managed Covid-19 strategies, is back under a curfew and other restrictions after a sudden resurgence of cases. Perhaps the most dramatic example is the United Kingdom where the Delta variant has triggered a rapid increase in positive cases. Even with cases expected to rise to a projected 100,000 a day, the UK is preparing for a full-blown reopening on “Freedom Day”, July 19. The world is looking on with interest at what is being billed the “British Experiment” as one of the most highly vaccinated countries prepares to brave the pandemic in pursuing a policy of herd immunity without actually saying so.
The danger for T&T is the timing between reopening and the rollout of the vaccination programme. Ideally, the majority of the population should have been vaccinated first. Since this is not yet the case, there is the real risk of a spike that could send us back into lockdown again. This puts the onus on everyone-the individual, public and private sector employers, the ministries of health and national security and the enforcement agencies-to play it as safe as possible.
At the high points of the period during which this country was being lauded internationally for its management of the phenomenon, the political directorate insisted it was “following the science”. The medical professionals swiftly became household names, and were identified as pillars of strength, professionalism and resolve.
Then came some troubling developments, including the still contested transfers of leading doctors from the Couva facility, and the announcement which led to the fiasco concerning vaccinations to all who were willing to have them. Both were explained away as “communications errors”.
What has emerged as being reinforced in this process is the extent to which the medical professionals are being extra-cautious in responding to questions as to their role and function in determining what the public gets to see as the policy determinations going forward. Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards was asked yesterday whether she agrees with the latest set of arrangements for the borders opening up. She made a point to note that this determination was underlined by political considerations. “The Honourable Prime Minister guides this policy,” she said pointedly. She made sure to note also, that the Ministry of National Security would assume the lead role in guiding the reopening of the borders. For his part, when asked whether he and his team were fully on board on the matter, CMO Dr Roshan Parasram would only repeat the protocols put in place for the reopening.
The man in the street must read between the lines to get a fix on exactly where decision-making lies in the overall effort to arrive at the safest possible landing, in the management of this continuing national health challenge.
A huge part of the responsibility lies with citizens to be protocol conscious in living with the virus.