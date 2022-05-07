Brazen attack on Shiv Mandir

“Sad movies always make me cry.”

We all have sound­tracks that mark our lives, some inexplicably. As a pre-teen, I heard a haunting song that I have never forgotten and which appears to be appropriate in today’s Trinidad and Tobago. It told of the sadness of betrayal when the beau of a young woman said to her that he had to work, yet he went to the movie theatre with her best friend. She wept when she witnessed him kissing her rival. These lyrics aptly represent our condition as citizens; our leaders pretend to be at work, but are they? Or are their interests inimical to ours?