Brazen attack on Shiv Mandir

The desecration of the Shiv Mandir in Carapo is a rare occurrence in a country that has a healthy respect for religious spaces of every kind. The outrage that it has sparked among people of all religious beliefs and those with no religious inclinations at all is testimony of this. We hope the police will understand the implications of this crime, and spare no effort in tracking down the perpetrators and holding them to account.
At this time, one can only speculate. The break-in, theft of items, and desecration by the sacrilegious cooking of corned beef in a Hindu temple could be a straight act of criminality, the result of mental disturbance, a hate crime of religious intolerance, criminal vindictiveness, or even something more sinister designed to sow distrust and trigger social discord. Nothing should be ruled out, and rational minds should be prepared to wait for the outcome of a police investigation. The onus is therefore on the police not to allow it to peter out into another unsolved crime.
We share the horror that the Shiv Mandir community would have experienced yesterday morning on discovering the violation of their sacred space, but feel certain they will rally and find national support for a quick resumption of regular activities.
This brazen attack comes on the heels of the vandalism that occurred at the St Francis Roman Catholic Pastoral Centre in Belmont two weeks ago, in which two men smashed windows and destroyed statues while parishioners were preparing for Saturday Mass. Two men were quickly held by the police—one of whom was sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for observation, while the other was taken into custody.
Whether or not mental illness or homelessness is a factor in the case of the Shiv Mandir, the risk of places such as churches, community centres, schools and other buildings that are unoccupied at nights being used for mischief or refuge is likely to increase.
It is an increasingly sad reality of life that there is no safe space in T&T. To live in such a beautiful country and not be able to enjoy the natural environment without fear of being attacked or unable to rely on the safety and sanctity of our own homes is nothing less than a tragedy.
Day by day and drip by drip, the quality of our lives is being eroded by the tension of encroaching crime and the constant need to check locks, bolts and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, while constantly listening out for unusual sounds and checking over our shoulders.
Bereft of ideas and solutions, the Government has gone silent on crime. The Prime Minister’s decision to plug the vacancy at the Ministry of National Security by appointing one of his most hapless colleagues to head it can only be interpreted as an act of surrender.
While the current crime emergency is a tall order for acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, he is giving it the best of which he is capable. We wait to see the impact of his latest strategy involving police-army teams.