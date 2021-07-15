Break gangs now

With borders opening tomorrow and additional sectors of the economy scheduled to reopen from Monday, the police must move swiftly to disrupt the current wave of gang violence. Nine killings in one day, as recorded on Wednesday, is a very scary situation.
Add to that the growing list of non-gang murders, robberies with violence, kidnappings, sexual violence and fraud and, suddenly, the outlook for safety and security looks bleak.
While Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob contends that the current state of emergency should not be expected to eliminate the activities of organised crime and gangs, the impunity displayed in Wednesday’s daytime killings was still shocking. If criminals could operate with such brazenness during an SoE, what will they do under the normal conditions for which everyone longs?
Commissioner Gary Griffith has repeatedly attributed the decrease in murders since last year to more effective policing, and not to the border closure and economic lockdown. However, he should not close his mind to the possibility of an unmanageable upsurge in crimes, especially gang-related crimes, when lockdown measures are relaxed. Given T&T’s role as a transshipment point for drugs and arms between South America, the United States and Europe, the re-opening of borders is likely to re-activate the so-called big fishes and their satellite gangs whose criminal enterprises have been starved by 16 months of lockdown. Criminal networks must be thirsting for the money to be made in that world.
In the period since March 2020, the power dynamics of the underworld would have experienced changes. Several areas in South Trinidad, for example, have become new crime hotspots. The same open and unpatrolled southern border that has allowed the illegal entry of thousands of Venezuelan migrants continues to allow the importation of illegal arms, drugs and goods, as well as human trafficking.
New names are popping up in the gang radar. Last week, for example, a man described as the leader of the “Firehouse Gang” was murdered in New Grant.
Recent killings in Enterprise, once a major centre for gang activity, give cause for concern about a possible resurgence. It also remains to be seen whether the peace treaty struck between the gangs in East Port of Spain will hold as the country moves towards higher levels of economic activity.
The fact that gang activity continues at the level seen on Wednesday raises doubts about the effectiveness of the various pieces of anti-gang legislation which give police extraordinary powers for dealing with them. In exchange for conceding some constitutional rights, the population was promised that these laws would help the police break up gangs and bring their members to justice. We are still waiting.
In addition to gang violence, it would also be naive to think that T&T will somehow be spared the crime wave associated with economic recessions. Anecdotal evidence seems to indicate that robbery and fraud are on the rise, as people resort to crime to solve their financial problems.
While we can vaccinate our way out of the Covid-19 crisis, there is no vaccine for the twin perils of recession and crime on the other side of the pandemic. We need effective policing and enforcement.