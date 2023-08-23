Reports that the United States and Venezuela are in talks aimed at ending the crippling sanctions against the Maduro government is a major breakthrough with potentially significant consequences for this country and the Caribbean-Latin America region.
Having survived the attempt by the US to dislodge him from power, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro should recognise that he now has everything to gain by accepting the US condition of fair elections next year. Since Maduro’s six-year term ends next year, in any case, the only condition his administration will have to meet is to ensure that the election is fair. This will no doubt require his willingness to accept external election observers, probably from the Organisation of American States (OAS). The only fly in the ointment might be if the Venezuelan president does not fancy his chances of winning in a free and fair election.
As optimistic as the news is, we are cautioned by the fact that the discussions are in the initial stages. Nonetheless, Caricom leaders would be heartened by this development, having called on the US at last month’s Heads of Government meeting to lift the punishing sanctions against Venezuela. They had also called for an end to the US blockade on Cuba and for assistance to crisis-convulsed Haiti.
Following the meeting, Caricom chairman Roosevelt Skerrit went public with the hardship that oil-importing member countries have been experiencing since 2019, when US sanctions against trade in Venezuelan oil cost them their access to cheaper oil through the PetroCaribe agreement. With Venezuela having been blocked by the US from exporting its products to the region over the past four years, oil-importing countries have had no choice but to source their petroleum products on the global market at much higher prices.
For Trinidad and Tobago, the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuelan’s oil sector cannot come soon enough. The initial euphoria surrounding the decision by the US Treasury Department to grant a two-year licence to T&T to develop the Dragon gas field located in Venezuelan waters has cooled off as it became clear that Maduro had no interest in conducting any business that would not allow Venezuela to receive payments in cash.
If current US-Venezuela discussions yield a temporary lifting of sanctions, the T&T-Venezuela agreement to jointly exploit the Dragon gas field will be re-activated.
The other major consequence for T&T would be the possibility of an easing of the migrant pressure on this country resulting from the downward spiral of the Venezuelan economy. While this is unlikely to occur overnight, the resumption of oil exports should help the Venezuelan economy and woo its people back home. For T&T, the disruption of the Dragon gas deal in the context of low domestic gas supplies along with the influx of illegal Venezuelan migrants makes the lifting of US sanctions as urgent for us as it is for Venezuela itself.
With the number of friends that Maduro has among the region’s leaders, Caricom should do everything it can to help accelerate this incipient sign of a breakthrough in the US-Venezuela impasse. We need this step to succeed.