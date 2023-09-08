Bright lights among us

Saturday Express Editorial

The sheer exhilaration experienced by so many of us when athletes, no matter the sporting discipline, compete with distinction among their international peers is worth its weight in gold to the national psyche.

The joy is amplified when the ever-present threat to life and property from unrelenting acts of criminal violence is confi­ning more and more people indoors, and when the sought-after cricketing sunshine is becoming oppressive even for spectators, let alone players.

This small nation of barely 1.5 million people—the size and population density making it negligible among, never mind nations, but big cities in the world—has produced globally elite athletes who have entertained and inspired people far beyond these shores. The commitment, devotion and pure hard work that have taken Nikoli Blackman and Nicholas Pooran, two sons of the nation, to the pinnacle of their disciplines, thus far, are lessons the nation receives and joy for which it is grateful.

Blackman is about to graduate from the junior level of swimming competitions. Set to join and compete against the senior rank of world athletes, he will leave his name etched to inspire other swimmers in the 15-17 age category. His latest achievement of gold at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, tops off a young life of physical investment and mental training, the last noted by fellow inspiring swimmer on the world circuit Dylan Carter.

Speaking with this newspaper, Carter describes Blackman as having obvious physical ability, but also the mental fortitude to compete at the highest levels of his sport. There are many athletes who are talented, noted Carter, but not all of them can “get it done on the day”. It is a description of the physical and mental rigour required to touch the wall on Wednesday, ahead of an equally talented field of young swimmers.

We congratulate young Nikoli and wish him the very best as he ascends the ladder to become simply the best in his cho­sen sport.

Another bright light in ascendancy, the product of focused application on excellence, is regional and Trinidad and Tobago cricket’s Nicholas Pooran. In the world of sporting adventures, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is not the glory of official world events, we know, but for the spirits lifted by the young T&T batsman two nights ago at the Queen’s Park Oval, for the clinical correctness of his performance around the world in the 2023 cricket season, Pooran demonstrates that he has risen to the challenges of a career in international cricket.

His is a journey that inspires hundreds of young T&T and regional cricketers in this new age of the game when more career opportunities are available to be had by committed investment in self-development and self-management. Pooran’s second T20 century, in his T&T home, was an orchestra of strokes played to delight his compatriots.

In these times when joy and pride could be scarce commodities, the duo have worked hard for our thanks and best wishes.

