Bring it, Mr Young

Minister Stuart Young’s penchant for innuendo and conspiracy theories is becoming quite tiresome. The latest example came yesterday in his response to media questions about the disruption in the gas supply resulting from problems at bpTT, as reported exclusively in the Sunday Express. Stating emphatically that there was “absolutely no natural gas crisis”, Minister Young proceeded to insinuate that there was mischief afoot in the report, adding, “This is a continuing narrative that I’ve seen trying to be sold by particular individuals, some of whom are being paid by those in the industry to do it. I have said this before and I know very well of what I am speaking.”
This is not the first, nor even the second or third time that this minister has attempted to undermine news reporting related to energy matters by suggesting that some unnamed person is in cahoots with industry interests and is taking money to carry a certain narrative. Instead of continuing to throw dirt and hoping some will stick, we invite the minister to present the evidence of such corruption that he keeps asking us to believe.
If Minister Young has something to say about media corruption, he should be direct in saying so and present the hard evidence that has him convinced that any report on the sector that does not find his favour is the result of someone having been paid off. We don’t know how industry people feel about the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries repeatedly accusing some unnamed person among them of bribing people to spin false narratives, nor do we know what similarly targeted media houses think about the minister’s insinuations. However, this newspaper is clear on the issue, having covered Minister Young’s tenure in Cabinet for almost eight years.
We recall his first heavyweight assignment from the prime minister to investigate a number of cases of corruption allegedly committed by Cabinet members of the People’s Partnership government. An extensive public investment has been made in that investigation. The fact that there has been little movement on them is not, in itself, an indictment. Corruption investigations and the building of a case can take years, especially in T&T. However, in the absence of any prosecution, Minister Young opted to regale the faithful from political platforms with aspersions, innuendo and allegations against unnamed persons.
In June 2020, when Beetham residents resorted to fiery protests, he again scripted a story of conspiracy claiming to have information that people had been recruited by “criminal elements” and paid to protest. None of the alleged “information” was ever presented.
When journalist Curtis Williams broke the story of the shutdown of Train 1 at the Atlantic LNG plant, Minister Young came out swinging with talk about the UNC and “its agents”, leaving the rest to the imagination.
Before repeating another of his stories, we urge Minister Young to collate his evidence and come with it. We are certainly open to giving serious consideration to whatever he believes he has uncovered and to being swayed by the facts. As for the innuendo and conspiracy theories, he could leave those at home.