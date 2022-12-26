While most of us were on holiday over this long Christmas weekend, crime was not. A scan of the news headlines reveals a high number of shootings that killed several people and sent others to the hospital, including a policewoman responding to a murder report.
The epidemic of shootings by young men brandishing illegal guns simply cannot continue as if there were no solution to this problem. Trinidad and Tobago is neither the first nor the only country in the world to have a gun problem but we must admit to being guilty of allowing the problem to go unchecked to the point where any random youngster can get their hands on a gun and take a job to kill anyone for a few dollars. Without an effective intervention now it will be foolish to expect anything but more crime including more murders. Crime is like a virus that grows exponentially if people believe they can get away with it, as indeed so many are. With the economy tight and too many youngsters without the skills to find well-paid jobs, the lure of quick money to be earned as a hired gunman or to be extorted at gunpoint seems irresistible to those prepared to shut down their own humanity in taking the life of another and brutalising people.
The expectation of worse to come makes crime the national priority. Ignoring the seriousness of the problem will not make it go away. Many countries have taken on the problem with varying degrees of success and T&T, too, must task its imagination for an effective solution.
The authorities can start by analysing the impact of tried and failed strategies. This would be difficult for any government and police service that cannot admit to failure but when one is clearly wrong denial serves no useful purpose except to give the fan club and paid trolls something to parrot. This point is not up for argument because the statistics and facts speak for themselves. Pretence and self-delusion will only impede one’s ability to learn and to apply new knowledge to address mistakes.
Having accepted one’s failure, the next step would be to analyse where and why one went wrong in order to devise a more effective plan with a better chance of success.
The first point to acknowledge is the multi-faceted nature of the problem. There is no single piece of legislation, no one special anti-crime operation, no one policy initiative that will solve the problem. The factors underpinning crime are as varied as the different types of crime. Some can be addressed with immediate strategies, others in the medium term while others require a long-term response. Crimes like domestic violence require distinctly different strategies from organised crime, for example. Single-shot initiatives such as gun amnesties or the Bail Amendment Act delivered the success expected of them.
The point here is that no single dramatic-sounding measure will work. The plague of crime calls for a well-thought-out comprehensive and integrated plan that incorporates the full arsenal of anti-crime weaponry available to the State.