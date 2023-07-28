Bring the evidence, Dr Rowley

At best, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is telegraphing his intention to bring to the public evidence of the bias he claims exists on the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour. At worst, his potent one-line accusation against the Council exhibits an unwillingness to be criticised, even when that criticism is from an innocuous source.
On Thursday, Dr Rowley posted on social media his response to the Council’s finding that he was twice in breach of its Code of Ethical Political Conduct during his presentation on a People’s National Movement (PNM) political platform on July 15 in San Fernando. In one sentence, he dismissively accused the Council of being unethical and “steeped in bias”.
The Prime Minister offered neither evidence nor context, neither argument nor fact, for his bold claim. We can only assume he possesses evidence and that he will soon make that evidence known to the public. In the absence of such, Dr Rowley’s accusation is baseless, irresponsible and reckless, issued from a bully pulpit against an independent group of faith-based and non-governmental organisations that has no enforcement power, relying solely on moral suasion and the strength of public opinion to encourage responsible behaviour during election campaigning.
Dr Rowley himself was an early beneficiary of the Council’s deliberations. Formed in 2014, by April 2015 the Council judged that then-Tobago Member of Parliament Vernella Alleyne-Toppin had breached the code of ethics when she made allegations of sexual misconduct against the then-opposition leader. Although her statements were covered by parliamentary privilege, the Council said ethical conduct was not constrained by place, time or space, and thus intervened during public outrage.
At that time, Dr Rowley voiced no objection to the Council. We wonder what has transpired between 2015 and 2023 that he now thinks the Council is unethical and biased.
The Council is low-visibility, raising its head during election campaigning to diplomatically discourage a statement or action that seems to the nine members to have gone too far. It is an amalgam of civil-society organisations working under the banner of the Roman Catholic Church, to the extent that its mailing address is Archbishop’s House in Port of Spain. It was founded by the country’s major religious, business and non-governmental organisations to achieve soft targets: promote democracy and non-violence, respect human rights and encourage people’s involvement in the electoral process. Its members are unpaid volunteers.
If Dr Rowley has evidence that the Council is now unethical and biased, that is information the public has a right to know. Or if he feels he has been unfairly regarded by the Council on this occasion, he can make his case and engage the Council productively. That approach can only help, not harm.
The principles on which the Code of Ethical Political Conduct is based are honourable. They are goals to be encouraged in any society trying to better itself. To paraphrase Dr Rowley himself on TV6’s Morning Edition this week, sometimes we need to criticise ourselves to get the better of ourselves.