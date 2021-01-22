Bringing ‘Fargo’ back to life

Speaking to an audience at the commissioning of the long-awaited inter-island vessel, the A.P.T. James, on Thursday, the Prime Minister warned would-be users not to yield to the temptation to vandalism in their use of the boat.
He said it was a “brand-new vessel” with a shelf life of more than 30 years, depending upon how it is treated by those who will use it. Of interest, however, the strong sense of anticipation which attended its coming was not among those items of achievement carried in a list of “achievements” put out by the Tobago House of Assembly in the lead-up to the THA elections due to take place on Monday. But the vessel will play a critical role in encouraging and enabling travel to and from Tobago by visitors from Trinidad. In the “pandemic times” through which we are now living, this vessel is expected to contribute significantly to the inter-island traffic, which will help boost tourism prospects in the sister island.
Such prospects will be further enhanced with the pending arrival of the companion vessel, the Buccoo Reef, which, according to the Minister of Transport, has already begun its journey here from Tasmania.
The Prime Minister’s caution against possible vandalism and mistreatment is well placed, and must be the equal concern of those whose job it is to manage and operate the vessel on a regular schedule. It speaks to a near culture of indifference, and lack of respect for public property in many areas of life and living across the country.
He said he had already received a load of messages from citizens expressing such concerns, and calling for ample security on this vessel, and presumably on the other one when it too arrives on local shores. He called on the management of the Port Authority to ensure proper and adequate security arrangements are put in place, in light of these apprehensions.
This represents an unfortunate reality with which we must contend, and which we must strive to overcome.
At least one other added feature of the MV A.P.T. James is its very name, and the opportunity it now presents for the revival of the history and the contributions of one of Tobago’s most illustrious sons.
Alphonso Philbert Theophilus James was a Tobago patriot who was born in Black Rock, and who served in the political development of the island from the 1940s until the early 1960s. His 85-year-old daughter, Oritha James-Simon, was among the special guests on the vessel during the maiden voyage from Port of Spain.
She said her father had come from humble beginnings to emerge into the dominant figure he was, at the height of his activism and political involvement in his day. The naming of the vessel after him now provides an avenue through which the current and future generations can develop new appreciation of who he was and what he stood for, she said.
Indeed, the very existence of a Tobago House of Assembly, a vehicle on the road to full self-government, forms part of the legacy of APT “Fargo” James, and others like him. The name of the vessel, therefore, is truly an invitation for us to acquaint ourselves with those personalities and the contributions they made to our national development.