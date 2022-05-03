Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.
This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.
Does Britain not feel the sting of shame still hanging over its military coup against the elected government of Cheddi Jagan in 1953? As history has confirmed, that decision by then-British prime minister Winston Churchill was founded on the baseless fear of both Britain and the US that Jagan would turn the country into a Marxist outpost.
That fateful decision to thwart the people’s will would put Guyana on a course leading to racial conflagration and carry the country into a dangerous and traumatic period of authoritarian rule from which it would only begin to emerge decades later.
Then in 1962, Britain would use a similar strategy against yet another colony, Grenada, using the playbook eerily similar to what is now being applied in the BVI. On that occasion the British government opened a commission of enquiry into allegations of financial impropriety by Chief Minister Eric Gairy, ten months after he was elected to office. The enquiry report declared him guilty, at which point the island’s British administrator, James Lloyd, suspended the constitution, dissolved the Legislative Council, and removed Eric Gairy from office. New elections were held five months later, which Gairy’s party lost. Within five years, however, he was voted back into office and proceeded to govern with an increasingly heavy hand until his government was overthrown by the Maurice Bishop-led New Jewel Movement in 1979.
What impact Britain’s coup against Gairy in 1962 had on his subsequent despotic rule may never be quantified, but it cannot be ruled out.
Even colonies of purportedly democratic countries should have the right to choose their own governments. This is a cornerstone of democracy.
If BVI premier Andrew Fahie has a case to answer in the US courts, that is no reason why the government elected by the people should be overthrown. It should be up to the people of the BVI to call for new elections, if they so wish, and to settle the matter of who should govern them.
As Errol Barrow, then-premier of Barbados, had said in introducing a motion in the Barbados House of Assembly condemning Britain’s actions in Grenada, “The ballot box is where this should be decided.” He went on to add: “It is a matter for the exercise by the people of Grenada of their democratic rights and privileges, and I want to get that clear.” Today, 60 years later, these words can be applied verbatim in the case of the BVI.
Britain needs to make the link between such disrespect to the region’s people and the recent frosty, even hostile, response by Caribbean people to the visiting members of its royal family.