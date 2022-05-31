Broken by crime

It is now abundantly clear that neither the Government nor the Police Service has any solution to the problem of rising crime.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob may be doing the best he can, but the situation is beyond the best of him and his officers. As for the Government, its response amounts to a shrug of shoulders.
In campaigning for office in 2015, the People’s National Movement promised to “adopt a whole-of-government approach to national security”, with all ministries and agencies sharing responsibility and being accountable for the security and safety of the State.
Since the collapse of its one-shot strategy involving the Stuart Young-Gary Griffith combo, the Government has been in retreat on crime. Whole-of-government has gone through the proverbial window, leaving the police to do the best they can and the people to fend for themselves. After seven years in office, where is the promised “new approach to fighting crime” based on community safety partnerships led by regional corporations and municipalities? What happened to the manifesto pledge that the police would partner with the ministries of Local Government, Social Development, Health, Housing, Planning and Development, the Fire Service, the probation department and other people-centred organisations to provide community security and safety surveillance, and address drug and alcohol abuse, local crime, re-offending and crime prevention through environmental design?
As families and entire communities reel under an invasion of young bandits and killers, the Rowley administration’s 2015 promise to “tackle youth criminality head-on” by implementing “preventative actions” sensitive to the underlying personal, parenting and family risk factors linked to youth offending sounds like so much old-talk.
One consequence of the Government’s failure to design and implement an effective national crime plan is the widening inequity in safety and security. The rich and well-to-do can afford to protect themselves behind the walls of gated communities while armed with legal guns, high-end electronic security systems and even personal security staff, while the unemployed and low-income are sitting ducks to crime.
The cri de coeur issued from residents of rural Wallerfield at the weekend resonates in communities throughout the country. Many families would be hard-pressed to find the money to install a CCTV camera system, but those with any wherewithal at all are making the tough financial choice to invest in personal security, knowing they are alone in the fight against crime. It is heart-breaking to hear the plight of the elderly whose vulnerability make them easy targets for criminals.
Acting Commissioner Jacob has now identified a new gang category—the home invaders. Unlike those involved in drugs, gun-running, kidnapping and murder-for-hire, these are organised for the sole purpose of home invasions, which typically involve robbery with violence. Noting the senseless violence involved in some of these robberies, Jacob urged the authorities to consider why people feel such a sense of deprivation that they must hurt citizens and steal their earnings and wealth.
The answer to this question lies in the whole-of-government approach that was far easier for the ruling party to scribble into a manifesto than to even attempt to execute.