Buck stops with Minister Webster-Roy

With passion and clarity, Court Executive Administrator Christie-Ann Morris-Alleyne has put squarely on the table the State’s failure to properly care for the growing mass of abused, neglected and angry children of T&T.
At an historic parliamentary Joint Select Committee hearing on Wednesday, Ms Morris-Alleyne called for a collaborative national investment in the well-being of children. We add to that our own call for accountability from those charged with the responsibility to assign and manage resources dedicated to the good health of children on which the future of the society depends.
Again and again, the institution long in the making with the specific mandate to respond to the epidemic of child abuse in T&T—the Children’s Authority—has been found severely wanting. Generally averse to journalistic probes since its formal inception in 2015, the Authority is shown to be inadequate to its primary task each time it is publicly interrogated, be it by the Parliament, the courts, the news media or independent investigators.
The most recent news, revealed at this week’s JSC on National Security—historic for the first-time presence of the Judiciary—is that the Authority has “pulled back on the nature and extent of their interventions” on behalf of endangered children. This is the Authority’s alternative to disobeying court orders that mandate the placement of children in State care, orders for which the Authority itself often applies. This non-solution derives in turn from the lack of accommodation for children in State care. The shortage of State housing is the reason children’s homes run by private individuals and non-governmental organisations cannot be brought to book when found repeatedly to be causing further harm to children in their care.
Yet again and again, responsible office holders play possum with this critical issue to the extent that hitherto, after years of grotesque revelations about the circumstances of children, no one has brought to the public a potential way forward. Ultimately the buck stops with Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in whose Office of the Prime Minister the child affairs ministry resides.
In her appearance as a mere JSC member asking questions of Ms Morris-Alleyne, one would not have known that Minister Webster-Roy is the line minister for the Children’s Authority or the minister responsible for child affairs. Indeed, she is the first and sole minister with that responsibility since the inception of the Authority. At the JSC she was able to propose little beyond more bureaucracy to address what is swelling into a crisis under her watch.
Caring for the large number of children in need is obviously challenging, not the least because it requires co-ordination among several State institutions, all with their own burdens and peculiar bureaucracies. But these are not insurmountable problems. Solutions lie within the Rowley administration’s whole-of-government promise. Ms Morris-Alleyne just put it differently: “It needs a co-ordinated approach and a strong national investment...an investment in understanding children.”
It is up to Minister Webster-Roy, the voice of children in the Cabinet, to turn the Government’s attention towards meaningful solutions.