If we are to judge by the Finance Minister’s presentation of the 2022/23 budget, the country’s vibrant and ever-expanding creative sector remains largely out of sight for the policymakers.
Searching through the minister’s four-hours-and-five-minute monologue, it is difficult to find even hints of a tilt towards that sector; much less any sense that it has a place of respectability.
What a shame this is, however, given the demonstrable vibrancy and resilience of the forces driving this aspect of our culture and our style of life. No other inference can be drawn other than that the creative sector has little place in the Government’s plan for the country’s economic future.
By contrast, Minister Imbert was bullish in his reassertions concerning the State’s insistence that there is life, and vitality, in the energy sector. Those who insist we should be moving away from it, he said defiantly, are probably walking around with their heads focused in places other than on the ground. He then went on to list the significant number of areas in which his administration vows to take advantage of the prospects which remain to be pursued in the quest for oil and gas. He talked up the projects to be pursued.
Minister Imbert had also spoken earlier of the decisions for the creation of what he called “Special Economic Zones”. He promised establishment of an authority to be set up in this regard, as well as the setting-up of a combined trade and investment agency.
What little reference was made relative to the creative sector concerned ambitions for the digitising of content by persons in activities related to tourism and culture. Even this was shockingly patronising, however, with the offer of a 50-per cent reimbursement of investment up to a maximum of $50,000.
Since the minister said he expects 60 participants to benefit, the overall allocation is in the order of $3 million.
In addition, the fact that this would be a reimbursement and not a grant hardly makes it attractive for those persons and entities short on finance.
What comes through, therefore, is the Government’s lack of understanding of the creative sector as an economic and entrepreneurial engine.
The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival, which closed on Wednesday, was yet another reminder of the volume of films being produced but also the limitations that hamper the development of a vibrant local film industry.
Personalities and interests large and prominent, as well as others still emerging, came together and joined in the efforts aimed at achieving vaccine acceptance. They urged caution and restraint among the population.
Going further, several of them produced performances making full use of the virtual space, interventions which went long distances in helping to ease frustration and anxiety over the so-called “lockdowns”.
Such outstanding responses appear to have been completely lost on the Government. T&T’s visibility and brand as a creative fount is on the rise and widening its inroads into mainstream entertainment abroad. How that links back to a development plan at home remains anybody’s guess.
Searching through the minister’s four-hours-and-five-minute monologue, it is difficult to find even hints of a tilt towards that sector; much less any sense that it has a place of respectability.
What a shame this is, however, given the demonstrable vibrancy and resilience of the forces driving this aspect of our culture and our style of life. No other inference can be drawn other than that the creative sector has little place in the Government’s plan for the country’s economic future.
By contrast, Minister Imbert was bullish in his reassertions concerning the State’s insistence that there is life, and vitality, in the energy sector. Those who insist we should be moving away from it, he said defiantly, are probably walking around with their heads focused in places other than on the ground. He then went on to list the significant number of areas in which his administration vows to take advantage of the prospects which remain to be pursued in the quest for oil and gas. He talked up the projects to be pursued.
Minister Imbert had also spoken earlier of the decisions for the creation of what he called “Special Economic Zones”. He promised establishment of an authority to be set up in this regard, as well as the setting-up of a combined trade and investment agency.
What little reference was made relative to the creative sector concerned ambitions for the digitising of content by persons in activities related to tourism and culture. Even this was shockingly patronising, however, with the offer of a 50-per cent reimbursement of investment up to a maximum of $50,000.
Since the minister said he expects 60 participants to benefit, the overall allocation is in the order of $3 million.
In addition, the fact that this would be a reimbursement and not a grant hardly makes it attractive for those persons and entities short on finance.
What comes through, therefore, is the Government’s lack of understanding of the creative sector as an economic and entrepreneurial engine.
The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival, which closed on Wednesday, was yet another reminder of the volume of films being produced but also the limitations that hamper the development of a vibrant local film industry.
Personalities and interests large and prominent, as well as others still emerging, came together and joined in the efforts aimed at achieving vaccine acceptance. They urged caution and restraint among the population.
Going further, several of them produced performances making full use of the virtual space, interventions which went long distances in helping to ease frustration and anxiety over the so-called “lockdowns”.
Such outstanding responses appear to have been completely lost on the Government. T&T’s visibility and brand as a creative fount is on the rise and widening its inroads into mainstream entertainment abroad. How that links back to a development plan at home remains anybody’s guess.