Budget debate farce

The game ended abruptly when Finance Minister Colm Imbert blew the whistle, catching the flat-footed Opposition completely off-guard. Of all the outcomes possible in the game, the Opposition United National Congress had not calculated on the Government’s willingness to go to the extreme of ditching the debate.
In the aftermath of the shock end to the debate, both sides have been accusing each other of having collapsed the debate while taking win for themselves. That either side could even dare to claim victory by short-changing the public at this testing time when the economy is in recession and lives are being daily lost to Covid - 11 yesterday alone- is cynical, disrespectful and tragic.
The Government and opposition are so wrapped up in each other that they cannot see beyond themselves to the country around them. If they did, they would see a population anxious to understand where it stands now and what they can expect over the next 12 months. On Saturday, their supporters would have tuned in hoping for representation of their interests and leadership from their side in Parliament. Instead, what they got was a bunch of MPs playing childish games.
With the economic outlook bleak and filled with uncertainty, the public has been looking to the budget for financial specifics and policy precision to help them navigate the coming year. In presenting the budget Finance Minister Imbert had left a lot of loose ends and questions with the promise that portfolio ministers would provide more granular detail and answers. However, when he brought the debate to a screeching halt on Saturday evening, the public lost the opportunity to hear from several MPs holding key ministerial portfolios including Agriculture and Energy, both core to the 2022 economic outlook.
Given the trend of delivering budgets that lack enough detail to make sense of government policy, and debates that shed little light into the darkened corners of government expenditure, the Minister of Finance could have saved himself the trouble by just asking Parliament to approve his $52.4 billion budget. Of course, this is a tongue-in-cheek comment to underscore the substantial point that Parliament is not a joke. It is a hugely expensive, well-resourced space designed to the highest order of legislative protection and authority to allow the people’s elected and selected representatives to represent them and look after their business.
We are frankly astonished that the Prime Minister, of all MPs, made no contribution to the debate and chose to skip Saturday’s debate. Surely in so doing, he recognises that he is lending credence to the view that he is avoiding the tough questions he currently faces about the subversive interference in the constitutional process for appointing the next Commissioner of Police and the exposed agreement between the Attorney General and the convicted attorney, Vincent Nelson QC.