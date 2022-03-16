Cabinet tic-tac-toe

Operating on the principle that when life gives you lemons just make lemonade, Faris Al-Rawi apparently swallowed his disappointment over losing the portfolio of Attorney General and rebounded to grab the politically rich opportunity of the Rural Development and Local Government portfolio.
Al-Rawi’s exuberant statement embracing his new portfolio brought an immediate halt to talk of his imminent resignation. Given his strengths, Al-Rawi can be expected to bring a completely different approach to local government from that of Kazim Hosein, who had hardly distinguished himself in the five years that he headed the ministry. No wonder the decision of Prime Minister Dr Keith Dr Rowley to assign him to the critical Agriculture portfolio has left many scratching their heads.
No matter how it is spun, Al-Rawi’s removal as Attorney General is a demotion that ends a controversial run, the last issue being his role in the party boat affair involving the son of his Cabinet colleague, Paula Gopee-Scoon. However, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government is a potential political powerhouse that few politicians have ever been able to harness. If Al-Rawi, an elected MP, can perform much better here than he did in the Office of the Attorney General, he would have turned coal into gold.
As a newcomer to the world of politics, new AG Reginald Armour is now up for public review.
It is noteworthy that Dr Rowley chose to release the details of his Cabinet reshuffle through a news release rather than an address to the population explaining the basis for his changes. In doing so, he has created room for rampant speculation which has already been loud enough to drown out the public debate over his role in the removal of former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
It would be surprising if Dr Rowley was unaware of Clarence Rambharat’s intention to resign, given their close relationship and the confidence that the Prime Minister showed in appointing Rambharat to a senior Cabinet position despite being twice defeated at the polls. While Rambharat’s resignation would have provided him with the opportunity for some Cabinet tic-tac-toe, it also gives the public a glimpse of the politics within the Cabinet itself.
The decision to have Camille Robinson-Regis and Pennelope Beckles switch portfolios can be read as evidence of Dr Rowley’s anxiety over his party’s campaign promise to deliver more houses to low- and middle-income earners. As a trusted member of Dr Rowley’s inner Cabinet and party heavyweight, Robinson-Regis would be the PM’s preferred candidate for cranking up the State bureaucracy to achieve political targets and ambitions.
The real shocker of the Cabinet reshuffle, however, was the ministers who were not touched, such as the invisible Symon de Nobriga to whom Dr Rowley has handed, of all things, the Communications portfolio; and Fitzgerald Hinds, who had appeared to have been appointed as a stand-in at the Ministry of National Security when Stuart Young was reassigned to the Energy portfolio following the death of Franklin Khan.
Given the limited options available to Dr Rowley within his pool of elected MPs, yesterday’s reshuffle is unlikely to be his last.