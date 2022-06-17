Call to action on food prices

IN a statement upon which we reported in yesterday’s edition, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago was advising citizens to adjust their tastes, and modify their diets. The call comes at a time when such advice is a critical part of the discussion going forward, as the need for a revised approach over how we live looms larger by the day.
Rajiv Diptee, the president of the association, continues to strike out as an emerging business executive with conscientious spirit for public engagement. He has been signalling a determination to make a difference in the narratives involving issues of the day, as he seeks to reposition in the public mind the image of this segment of the country’s business leadership.
It is a fact that at some point food prices are going to dictate what we eat, he has asked us to accept. He says we must take on board the increase in the price of flour, and that this would no doubt be followed by increases in any number of the other staples which make up the regular diets for the vast majority of us.
Along with this, he is also advocating for greater care and attention to what is seen as perhaps a culture of wastage. He said, critically also, that his association is working on a strategy, as well as programmes, to address this phenomenon, while hoping to get the Government involved.
Frankly speaking, it should have been the other way around. It is the Government that should by now have taken the lead in finding ways to change attitudes, modifying tastes and pivoting to a range of new realities when it comes to our consumption patterns.
The combination of a tight foreign exchange market and imported inflation demands a more muscular response from the Government than is currently evident. Instead of avoiding the issues and denying the impact of rising poverty and hunger, the current administration should be getting ahead of the story by confronting the reality and letting the public know in clear terms how it intends to buffer the hit and blunt the blows that are now coming our way.
With the writing on the wall for some time, the Consumer Affairs Division in the Ministry of Trade ought by now to have been in a position to provide information on matters relative to these realities.
Over the years, we have seen campaigns mounted in fits and starts on consumer awareness, but as with so many other initiatives aimed at changing behaviours in the society, sustainability has always been a major issue.
As indicated in the Central Bank’s latest Monetary Policy Report just in the past month, inflation is on the rise, particularly with regard to food prices. While the removal of VAT on some foods had an initial dampening impact, moving that index from 7.6 per cent in October to 5.7 per cent in December, prices are back on the increase. They hit 7.9 per cent in March.
In all likelihood, the trajectory will continue pointing upwards in the foreseeable future. We cannot be too emphatic in the call for a national programme of awareness and advocacy in the manner in which the president of the SATT has been pointing us. He has signalled intentions for a partnership with those in the political directorate on the issue. They should waste no more time in meeting him half way down the pitch.