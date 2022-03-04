Calling out TSTT

Over the last few months, the union representing workers at the majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has been warning of a “state of things to come” at this enterprise.
Following an initial meeting with the management some weeks ago, the union’s leadership felt certain enough to declare its sense that retrenchment was in the air. They were reporting on the fact that company officials were signalling plans for restructuring.
Now comes the announcement that the Government has set up a Cabinet sub-committee to review the state of the enterprise, and to make recommendations on its future.
This, therefore, is tantamount to a near-certain assurance of major restructuring, about which public sentiment has already been primed. Such a move shadows the restructuring of Petrotrin which culminated with the closure of the State-owned petroleum company and its reconstitution into three separate entities.
Company chief executive Lisa Agard rang the alarm bell herself in January. She said a restructuring exercise was an urgent agenda item if the enterprise were to remain competitive. In such an environment, the company invited the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) for consultations. High on the agenda were considerations towards a proposed refined operating model.
It would be a matter of high national interest to compare the notes of what the discussions between the company and the union yielded with those of the now appointed Cabinet sub-committee. Perhaps it could be the case here that where options are the most critical variant in the search for a way forward, the more the merrier.
To the naked eye, there has emerged an array of functional issues about the company’s operations, which has created questions in the minds of customers.
High among them is the fact that there is almost no space for customers and clients to meet directly with company representatives when issues arise. Troubleshooting and problem solving are conducted almost exclusively online or via telephone communication.
One stock response to the report of a problem or an issue of any kind is that someone would get back to you. The average time for such responses is either three to five, or five to eight working days. This, mind you, is just for a response to a report or the complaint lodged, and not for actual resolution or repair of the matter at issue.
Workers themselves also complain about the fact that parts of the operations are handled through the allied company known as Amplia. This is a source of major frustration for many a confused customer. On the surface, though, it does appear that the prior discussions which involved the representative union at the company constituted a huge step in the right direction. It is left to be seen to what extent any of the proposals and suggestions coming from that quarter would at least be seen to be conscientiously considered in the final decision-making process.
The fact also that the Cabinet sub-committee includes a minister who, prior to this, had been among the company’s senior management personnel naturally advances the game on the road ahead. That such a team member is the Minister of Digitalisation speaks loudly about the intentions for the enterprise going forward.