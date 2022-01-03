Our mourning of the passing of two of the country’s much-loved calypsonians is tempered by the joy they have given us which is guaranteed to endure well beyond all our lives.
On New Year’s Day, The Mighty Bomber (Clifton Ryan), a legend of calypso, passed away just days short of his 94th birthday on January 30. The following day came the shocking news that calypsonian Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) had succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 69.
Kenny J’s passing stunned the calypso world because he had been so active, performing and recording through the busy Christmas season and right up until he fell ill.
Kenny J had given himself the best chance he could against Covid-19. He was fully vaccinated and had even lent his voice to the national vaccination campaign. He would have done so knowing that while the vaccine is a powerful defence against contracting the virus, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed.
The passing of The Mighty Bomber and Kenny J have opened the floodgates of both mourning and appreciation for their creativity and their contribution to making our lives more pleasurable and giving us more reasons to laugh.
At the time of his death, The Mighty Bomber was recognised as the oldest surviving calypsonian. He had come to Trinidad from Grenada in 1956 and quickly found his way to the calypso stage, becoming a favourite at the Mighty Sparrow’s Original Young Brigade Tent.
In 2007, after 50 years singing kaiso, he retired to serve his God. Two years ago, he ventured out to be honoured during Canboulay Production’s presentation of Ah Wanna Fall, a musical drama based on the life of his calypso compere, The Mighty Spoiler who features in his 1964 hit “Bomber’s Dream”. That calypso, along with “James and Joan” won him that year’s Calypso Monarch title, a feat notable for him beating the main threat, The Mighty Sparrow.
Like Spoiler, Bomber was a witty craftsman who had a way with words. More than 50 years after being composed, Bomber’s calypsoes stand the test for craft, creativity and delivery as is evident in his rich repertoire, including “Proverbs”, “Mr Unfortunate”, “Animal Cricket Match”, “Despers vs Bunters”, “The Godfather”, “Professor Broomes” and “Land Of Spice”, among others.
A calypsonian of more recent vintage, Kenny J was a fan favourite, especially during the Christmas parang soca season. Since its release in 1993, his hit “The Paint Brush” has featured in every music list, making him a Christmas staple. A police officer by profession, Kenny J came to public attention when he won the 1987 National Police Service Calypso Monarch competition. Over the years he won a strong fan following with his soca hits such as “Addicted to soca”, “Alexander” and the naughty “Cork in she hand”.
His mellifluous voice is on full display in two volumes of popular love songs titled Soca Love Songs.
In mourning the passing of The Mighty Bomber and Kenny J, we also give thanks for their lives and their contributions to the soundtrack of our own lives.
May their families and loved ones find peace and comfort at this time.