It is well past the time for the United States to abandon its 20th century Cold War stance against Cuba and Venezuela.
After 68 years of failing to pressure Cuba into giving up communism and embracing democracy one would have expected the US to have learnt by now the futility of trade sanctions.
Invariably, they end up punishing people, especially the poor, while strengthening the power of dictators who use them as excuses for ramping up security expenditure and cracking down on political dissent.
If we in T&T had not quite understood the devastating impact of superpower muscle-flexing on countries like Cuba, we now have a first-hand experience through the thousands of Venezuelan migrants who have been washing up on our shores since the US tightened its screws on the government of Nicolas Maduro. Millions more have been fleeing Venezuela, fanning out across South America and up into Mexico and the United States, seeking refuge in whatever country will have them.
This newspaper therefore adds its voice to the call by Caricom leaders for the US to remove its sanctions against both countries. During last week’s meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in the Bahamas, regional leaders argued for an end to the sanctions against Venezuela which are blocking them from accessing the PetroCaribe initiative under which they enjoy preferential treatment in purchasing Venezuelan oil. A pitch was also made on behalf of T&T whose attempt to exploit the cross-border natural gas fields between this country and Venezuela is being stymied by US trade sanctions against the Maduro government.
Venezuela’s human disaster was not created by the US but the problem has been made exponentially worse by US sanctions which further damaged Venezuela’s economy, sending millions into grinding poverty while cutting off access to critical supplies, including food and medicine.
As we in T&T know, Venezuela’s still unfolding tragedy is often compounded on arrival here. While some migrants manage to eke out a living, others are entrapped by human traffickers or exploited by unscrupulous employers who prey on their fears and financial desperation. Multiply this scenario by the millions braving predatory humans and the forces of nature across South and Central America and the scale of the problem becomes evident. In all of this, we cannot see how it benefits the US to persist with its hardline position on Venezuela and Cuba.
We are greatly heartened by the unity among Caricom leaders in the bloc’s current dealings with the US government. It has not always been so. On the US side, it has taken the US a long time to recognise China’s inroads into the Caribbean, a region it has tended to take for granted. However, its increasingly fraught relationship with China has clearly prompted a reassessment of the region’s value, which is already working to Caricom’s strategic advantage. The region must keep up the pressure in demanding that the US respect the sovereignty of nations and their right to prioritise and pursue their own interests, as indeed the US does.