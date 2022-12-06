Caricom’s duty to the Haitian people

With the crisis in Haiti falling to ever-lower depths of horror with each new day, the rest of the world seems unable to formulate a single meaningful response. This includes those of us in the Caribbean.
The international community’s centuries of interference and self-serving actions helped to foment the destabilisation of a society that has now fallen under the boots of militarised gangs. There is now almost no way in which to help millions of Haitian nationals from being crushed on a daily basis.
Evidence of this is there for the world to see, of a country that has progressively, over decades, got to the point of being absolutely ungovernable.
For a brief shining moment, Caricom seemed keen on offering itself for duty. That moment came in July last year during a Heads of Government meeting in Port of Spain, when there was annoyance that the CORE group of ambassadors representing European and North American interests in Haiti had not even mentioned Caricom in a statement supporting Ariel Henry as President of Haiti following the assassination of Jovenel Moïse. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley blasted the group for what he said was its “insult” to all of us.
Haiti, he said, is a full member of Caricom, its largest member to boot, and took issue with those who purported to be this “core group”.
As the situation worsened in Haiti, however, Caricom member states back-pedalled on an earlier intention to send a fact-finding mission to the forever-troubled member state. At one point also, the regional integration movement had appointed one of its most able diplomats, then in active duty at the Secretariat in Georgetown, to be the movement’s listening post on developments in Port-au-Prince. That regional public officer has since retired from active service, and there has been no clear signal from the Secretariat as to what arrangements may be in place for monitoring the situation on the ground in any substantive manner.
Given Haiti’s place in the history of the global anti-slavery movement, it continues to be a shame that more concentrated, purposeful action has not been forthcoming from countries in our region to help find solutions to the problems bedevilling a proud, distinguished people.
In order, therefore, to demonstrate the strength of the rest of us in the region to justify the outrage coming from the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister concerning the position of the “core group”, Caricom must find the ways and the means by which to claim moral leadership on this issue.
While the region does not have nearly the kind of military might to force-feed a return to order and civility in Haiti, its leaders have always claimed to operate from the position of a moral high ground on matters of international, transnational significance.
It so happens that the current Prime Minister of Barbados is seen as an international superstar on the very issues of moral and inspirational leadership. She is poised at the moment to command significant respect and response, were she to be positioned as the leader of such a force. The rescue and restoration of democratic governance in a country that deserves our collective respect and gratitude demand nothing less at this time.