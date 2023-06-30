Caring for our innocents

Saturday Express Editorial

What has been achieved thus far towards providing standardised care and education for the country’s ­innocents is not to be sneezed at. It is a task indeed to modify the bureaucracy of the Ministry of Education in such a way as to establish standards for the safe keeping of the thousands of children aged one through eight years who are placed in the care of others across communities, and then properly monitor compliance with those standards.

Notwithstanding the efforts of the ministry, however, it is ­disturbing that after several deaths of little ones in private daycare facilities, and large public expenditures, officials yet cannot say how many daycare facilities are operating in the country, are unable to adequately monitor the handful that are registered and still lack legislative authority to enforce registration and compliance by the majority.

In the scheme of things, and with the expertise of managing primary- and secondary-level education for most of the country’s children, it ought not to be so difficult for the ministry to expand its reach to the setting and enforcement of basic standards of care and education for those in early childhood, given the special ­obvious vulnerabilities of toddlers and young children.

With parents and guardians working day-time hours, childcare and babysitting facilities big and small, structured and ad hoc, have emerged all over the country completely unregulated by the ministry and, in many instances, invisible to officials. At Thursday’s session of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services and Public Administration, ministry officials confirmed that over 600 private facilities are operating that they know about.

We issue a sigh of relief that Cabinet has finally approved a policy on early childhood care and education, but remain disturbed that legislation authorising the ministry to deal with unregistered caregivers and facilities is still outstanding. Pressed at a March session of the JSC, Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith could only say in the next year.

This is a matter that we expect to preoccupy Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in her interactions with the Office of the Attorney General. It is established science that between one and eight years of age children’s developmental windows are wider, making the standard of their care critical to their own futures and that of the society. Political and legislative attention to their care is no less than a nation-saving investment.

JSC members who visited a few ECCE centres—government, government-assisted and private—found those run by the ministry to be of acceptable standards, but also found registered centres that had not seen a ministry official for years.

Some private facilities are ad hoc and perhaps even quack, but many are answering a need, are embedded in communities and operated by respected, trusted people. Many, however, are experiencing post-pandemic economic troubles and require support to continue offering services to their communities.

There is much to be done. But the memory of those innocents memorialised over the years in news headlines because they died while at various daycare and babysitting establishments is motivation enough to press ahead with the work with greater industry.

To our Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) pupils—as you await your results, do not forget this is only one hurdle and there are others to follow, for you are about to enter another stage in your quest for knowledge through the education system. This will take even more energy, sacrifice and determination.

The last time local government elections were held on December 2, 2019, there were 139 electoral districts. On August 14, there will be 141, to be contested by 373 candidates, barring any withdrawals. Only 34.7 per cent (374,878) of the electorate (1,079,976) cast their ballots on that occasion. It is not surprising, given the traditional lack of interest that surrounds this particular voting exercise. Nothing seems to have changed, with the public generally saying they don’t even know who are the councillors in their areas, according to television polling.

The rebuilding of T&T must start now

I am currently reading a book by Dennis J Mahabir that was published in 1971, but described Trinidad through the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.

In that book, titled The Cutlass Is Not For Killing, he described the struggle, made with a concerted effort, among Indians for unity—a unity that was challenged by “caste, religion, money, petty politics and selfish striving after dominance by ambitious individuals”.

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning. Being one of the most financially and socially thriving economies in the Caribbean, T&T is heavily influenced by the evolving social and cultural customs of both North America and Europe.

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) calls on the administration of Trinity College to issue a public apology to the pupils and their parents who were denied participation in their school’s recent graduation ceremony because of their hairstyles which were considered to be inappropriate.

From all reports, the pupils who suffered this most shameful experience wore hairstyles that were neat and well-groomed. However, most if not all wore canerow or afro hairstyles.