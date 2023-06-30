Caring for our innocents

What has been achieved thus far towards providing standardised care and education for the country’s innocents is not to be sneezed at. It is a task indeed to modify the bureaucracy of the Ministry of Education in such a way as to establish standards for the safe keeping of the thousands of children aged one through eight years who are placed in the care of others across communities, and then properly monitor compliance with those standards.
Notwithstanding the efforts of the ministry, however, it is disturbing that after several deaths of little ones in private daycare facilities, and large public expenditures, officials yet cannot say how many daycare facilities are operating in the country, are unable to adequately monitor the handful that are registered and still lack legislative authority to enforce registration and compliance by the majority.
In the scheme of things, and with the expertise of managing primary- and secondary-level education for most of the country’s children, it ought not to be so difficult for the ministry to expand its reach to the setting and enforcement of basic standards of care and education for those in early childhood, given the special obvious vulnerabilities of toddlers and young children.
With parents and guardians working day-time hours, childcare and babysitting facilities big and small, structured and ad hoc, have emerged all over the country completely unregulated by the ministry and, in many instances, invisible to officials. At Thursday’s session of Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services and Public Administration, ministry officials confirmed that over 600 private facilities are operating that they know about.
We issue a sigh of relief that Cabinet has finally approved a policy on early childhood care and education, but remain disturbed that legislation authorising the ministry to deal with unregistered caregivers and facilities is still outstanding. Pressed at a March session of the JSC, Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith could only say in the next year.
This is a matter that we expect to preoccupy Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in her interactions with the Office of the Attorney General. It is established science that between one and eight years of age children’s developmental windows are wider, making the standard of their care critical to their own futures and that of the society. Political and legislative attention to their care is no less than a nation-saving investment.
JSC members who visited a few ECCE centres—government, government-assisted and private—found those run by the ministry to be of acceptable standards, but also found registered centres that had not seen a ministry official for years.
Some private facilities are ad hoc and perhaps even quack, but many are answering a need, are embedded in communities and operated by respected, trusted people. Many, however, are experiencing post-pandemic economic troubles and require support to continue offering services to their communities.
There is much to be done. But the memory of those innocents memorialised over the years in news headlines because they died while at various daycare and babysitting establishments is motivation enough to press ahead with the work with greater industry.