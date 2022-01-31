With consumers facing punishing increases in the price of food and other products, the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade needs to move centre-stage with a strong public outreach programme of consumer protection, advocacy and awareness.
Across its many entities, the State has significant resources which, if organised, can help the public in not only navigating current challenges, but transform the structure of demand to make the country more self-sufficient and less wasteful of its inherent capacity to solve its way out of problems.
Planning for a post-pandemic recovery must take into account the current pandemic reality of collapsed businesses, especially small businesses built by women; jobs that have not only been lost but have disappeared; increased migration of talent and the thousands of school dropouts who may never return, among other things.
In such an environment, inflation will hit the quality of life, especially of middle and low-income earners and trigger a domino effect on the economy. With the downsizing already evident, the Government cannot sit back and leave the public to the mercy of the market. It must activate its resources to craft strategies that will guide people towards options and solutions.
In some cases, individual outlets in some merchandising chains are closing their chains. Large sections of the economy are struggling to get back on their feet, even as the crippling effects of the virus impact continue to reverberate.
The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has projected an almost six per cent growth in GDP this year, according to a report released in mid-January. This even as it says the region as a whole faces a “very complex 2022”, with uncertainties regarding the pandemic’s ongoing evolution. It said this included continued low investment, a slow recovery in employment, and the persistence of the social effects of the crisis, among other headaches.
What is critical for us, however, is the necessary changing of the pattern of spending, as called for by the realities arising from the pandemic’s effects. This is pointed out in a subsequent ECLAC report, as published in this newspaper yesterday.
Indeed, there is need for greater commitment to the sharing of information regarding how the Government is going about the application of relevant recommendations from the Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery team. One of the organisations representing women in the society had called in its submission to the Committee, for new and different approaches to access for business financing.
In such a context, therefore, the Consumer Affairs Division at the Ministry of Trade and Industry has much work to do in devising a new strategy aimed at changing behaviours in this regard.
The Ministry must seize this moment to begin seriously engaging with the national public, ways and means by which our consumption tastes and patterns reflect current realities. The overall rise in prices can be balanced with better, more conscious choices about what we buy and what we consume.