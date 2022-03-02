What began as a “Taste of Carnival” ended as a feast, as people all over the country seized control of the State’s Carnival-for-the-vaccinated-only and turned it into whatever suited them.
In its very subversiveness, the mini celebrations that erupted in backyards and streets across the country represented the essence of a festival born out of resistance. If there was a prize to be given, it should go to the community that created its own version of a family safe zone, complete with self-made pods, DJ music, food and kiddie pools.
Reinforced in the process was the fact that the spirit of Carnival is beyond the control of anyone. It was therefore always a fool’s errand for anyone to expect it to be contained within whatever structure was designed for it by the National Carnival Commission.
In a few weeks’ time, we will know whether the “Taste of Carnival” became the Covid-19 super-spreader event or if we escaped, thanks to a vaccination rate of 50 per cent, extensive natural immunity among the unvaccinated and the presence of the less dangerous Omicron variant of Covid-19.
If no new threat emerges from a more dangerous variant, then Trinidad and Tobago would be ready to join the group of countries that have moved beyond mandates in a post-pandemic world.
Having tasted Carnival this year, few are more anxious than the festival’s many stakeholders to make Carnival 2023 the greatest ever.
With this in mind, the time is now for a thorough review of the national festival, with the goal of taking it to the next level. It should start with an enquiry into the management of the National Carnival Commission and an audit of its finances extending from the last time an audit was conducted right through to 2022.
Perhaps with the exception of Panorama, the most successful events of the 2022 season were those organised under private management. Concerts organised by soca, chutney, rapso, kaiso jazz and other entertainment interests created the energy and spirit that invigorated the “Taste of Carnival”. By contrast, the NCC’s pinnacle event, Dimanche Gras, remained unable to lift itself out of the doldrums where it has been languishing for years.
The absence of street parades also created a much-needed space for traditional mas, which has been increasingly devalued and subjected to tokenism. Traditional mas and heritage culture such as the theatrical re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots should be elevated to a place of reverence within the Carnival, and not marginalised.
In its current form, the national management of Carnival needs to be rigorously reviewed. Carnival is bursting at its seams with energies raring to push ahead and escape the stifling framework of a management system that has outgrown its original purpose. For its part, the State should get out of the way and focus its resources on nurturing the development of the Carnival arts, protecting heritage and facilitating non-governmental interests.
If Carnival 2023 is to be the greatest ever, it will need new thinking and fresh perspectives.