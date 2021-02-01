Carnival ’21, virtually

Based on our report yesterday, the 2021 Chutney Monarch competition semis seems to have gotten off to a fine start, with the first of two semi-finals having taken place at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.
Organisers reported that some 1,500 individuals passed through the venue on the night, among them performers, musician and dancers, and that all Covid-19 protocols were in place. Enthusiasts followed the proceedings on television, or via online platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, or through no-fee access to Paypal. Those who wished to do so, had opportunity to contribute to the production costs as well.
In such circumstances as were made possible, two of the contestants performed from outside the country, one in Canada and the other in the US, adding to the uniqueness of the event. This signals the culmination of the first round in a line-up of big events to mark the season now upon us, with the new normal of the times in which we now live.
Albeit late off the starting blocks, after much discussion the National Carnival Commission (NCC) has come forward to signal that it would mount an edition of the Dimanche Gras show on Carnival Sunday night.
A showpiece production entitled “The Carnival World: Beyond Virtual”, is to be streamed over a website being developed. The plan is to deliver a virtual museum covering three distinct phases: Carnival pre-Independence; Independence to 2000; and 2001 to today. Being billed as a free “digital entertainment ecosystem” with 100 per cent local content, the production promises to deliver Carnival experiences that are both informative, and entertaining. NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters has promised a February 12 launch date for the website.
The commission appears to have been jolted into this kind of reckoning, over the fact that individuals and groups positioned elsewhere in the local and international entertainment sphere were determined not to let the moment pass, without some significant nod to what for many is the ultimate statement of our collective cultural identity.
In the early void left by the government announcement, sundry non-governmental elements constituting a Carnival tradition and even an industry, simply refused to accept being reduced to irrelevance. Organisers and impresarios gave effect to the emergent categorisation of “virtual” that enabled enjoyable public access to Carnival productions without physical attendance at familiar venues. In this process, thinking outside the box made possible the provision of income-earning opportunities for performers literally with nowhere to turn, to deliver and market their offerings. As one telling aspect of this development, radio, TV, and online enablers came into their own as unmatched output sources for Carnival creativity.
In another example, the group known as the Patrons of the Arts Foundation is working to produce a show at Queen’s Hall, focused on the history behind many of the traditional Carnival characters. It is aimed primarily at senior high school pupils and others at the UTT, for instance, now engaged in cultural studies related to the national festival. It is billed, however, to come off on a date in May.
Like the rest of the Carnival-supporting world, we the people of T&T look forward to welcoming such innovative efforts aimed at embracing these joys in a 2021 context that is negatively challenging in diverse respects.