Our country has arrived at the pass where we have to be grateful to the gangs for not violating the Carnival. Apart from the shooting on Ariapita Avenue which claimed two lives and injured a tourist on Saturday early-morning, Carnival was spared the senseless violence stalking the land.
Elsewhere, however, gang violence continued unabated, claiming lives in North, South and East Trinidad. Over the weekend into Carnival, a total of nine lives were lost to brazen gun killings.
Alongside this, the epidemic of car theft claimed several victims. No one, it seems, is safe from being car-jacked, whether sitting in a car in the middle of the day on a busy street, or driving into a fortified yard though an electric gate.
The Stolen Vehicles Unit, which once put the brakes on rampant car theft, must be overwhelmed by the sheer number of stolen vehicles. While many are recovered via tracking devices, it doesn’t solve the mystery of who and what is behind the upsurge in car thefts.
On Friday, following the conclusion of a Caricom leaders’ summit in The Bahamas, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, current chairman of Caricom, announced a three-day symposium on crime to be held here in T&T in April. The regional event appears to be a follow-up to the initiative taken seven months ago by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he assigned a committee of senior public servants the task of developing a national plan of action for dealing with crime. Their mandate was to define the problem, identify causes and risk factors, design a response, test the interventions, and implement and/or scale up effective interventions with continuous evaluation.
Despite the public announcement, Dr Rowley is yet to update the public on the committee’s progress. However, we expect this plan to be made available for public review, evaluation and comment before going before Caricom.
There is validity to a regional response to the problem of crime which is strangling Caribbean societies and economies. For the region’s tourism-based economies, in particular, being cast as an unsafe and dangerous destination can be a death knell. In addition, many of the underlying causes are common to all of us, beginning with the region’s history of violence and corruption, our porous borders, the geography that makes our islands ideal transshipment points for the drug trade from South to North America and Europe, and the arms trade from North to South America. These trades are facilitated by Caribbean “Big Fish” supported by deadly gangs whose rivalries and turf wars produce the killings, robberies and general violence that now occur on a daily basis.
We therefore welcome the attempt to mount a regional response to push the countries responsible for fuelling crime into cutting off the illegal arms and drugs heading our way from their shores. As important as this methodical approach is, however, T&T needs an urgent national anti-crime strategy now. At the current rate of 1.8 killings a day, over 100 lives could be lost in the two months between today and the opening of the symposium.