Case for external help

Sunday Express Editorial

The Government’s resort to bringing police investigators from Barbados and Britain to investigate the “Drugs Sou Sou” case is a sad but sensible development.

It is a sad indictment of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, but sensible in accepting the need for external assistance in dealing with a potentially serious problem.

There are too many disturbing elements in the DSS scheme and the disastrous police intervention for it to be allowed to become just another odd and unsolved case that drifts away into nothingness. The authorities cannot turn a blind eye to a scheme that is being run and managed by a member of the Defence Force, brazenly named “Drugs Sou Sou”, with a pot calculated at $22 million purportedly involving hundreds of “investors”. They also cannot ignore the fiasco of the collapse of the police investigation.

The TTPS must account for the failure of its investigation which fell apart in a confusion of allegations of theft, questions about the legality of the police raid, and the return of the seized $22 million to the scheme manager amid vociferous and public objections by the Commissioner of Police. There is too much here that warrants investigation for the case to be allowed to wither away either because of ineptitude, corruption or other reasons. One way or another, the facts need to be ascertained, whether they clear everyone or result in prosecutions. If there was a case to be made against DSS, it was not helped by the manner in which the entire investigation was conducted.

It is therefore noteworthy that in announcing the decision to bring in external investigators, there was no suggestion by the Government that the initiative was taken either on the request of the Commissioner of Police or in consultation with him. Prime Minister Dr Rowley said he reached out to the government of Barbados and to the British government under a 2018 Memorandum of Understanding. While Commissioner Gary Griffith subsequently welcomed the move, he must know what it means when a policing decision is taken above his head.

It is nonetheless wise of him to offer full co-operation. Under the Police Act of 2006, the Commissioner does have authority which, if exercised negatively in this case, could complicate the Government’s attempt to untangle the knots involving DSS and the police. The public interest requires the Government and the TTPS to be at one on this.

Commissioner Griffith would recall his statement regarding the National Security Council’s (NSC) authority in addressing Parliament in 2014 in his then capacity as Minister of National Security. Responding to questions by then Opposition Leader Dr Rowley, he disclosed that Cabinet had agreed to delegate decision-making authority to the NSC in respect of matters which in the opinion of the Prime Minister and chairman of the NSC impinged upon the national security of T&T. This is the precise ground cited by PM Dr Rowley in seeking the assistance of foreign police.

Conducted with due respect for lines of responsibility and authority, we look forward to full details about the scope and timeline of this investigation and, particularly, its outcome.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bake, dumpling and cereal

Bake, dumpling and cereal

As a small boy, I grew up knowing my single-­parent mother was in a sou-sou. Many decades later, I have lived to read that the current Governor of the Central Bank was surprised to learn of the extent of the practice of sou-sou.

Case for external help

Case for external help

The Government’s resort to bringing police investigators from Barbados and Britain to investigate the “Drugs Sou Sou” case is a sad but sensible development.

Remembering the bloodbath in Grenada

Remembering the bloodbath in Grenada

A few weeks ago, a short news item in one of the daily newspapers reported the death of Phyllis Coard in Jamaica. I read it, looked an accompanying photograph of her with her husband, Bernard, and I experienced the awakening deep inside me of something that had remained buried for a very long time. Maybe it was revulsion, not hatred, contempt, certainly not sympathy.

Rejected Stone

Rejected Stone

A­s revealed in the recent budget statement, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert want agriculture to “take its rightful place as a major activity in our new economy”. They are placing “expansion of our domestic food supply at the top of our national agenda”. Am I dreaming?!

Rethinking the Caribbean’s economic model

Rethinking the Caribbean’s economic model

A little earlier this month, The University of the West Indies’ Shridath Ramphal Centre published a policy paper that called for a new, integrated regional approach to post-Covid Caribbean economic recovery.

Dr Rowley’s dangerous diatribe

Dr Rowley’s dangerous diatribe

Last Thursday eve­ning was the first time I listened to a full PNM public meeting. It was shocking. It went well beyond picong or even aggressive political debate. It crossed the line into political scapegoating and virtual incitement.