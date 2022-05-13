Case for taking the high ground

The decision of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) to block the efforts of a group of volunteers to improve conditions at the Indian Trail Recreation Ground is a classic case of cutting off one’s nose to spoil one’s face.
What may well be true is this element of political rivalry. The corporation is under the control of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the work of the volunteer group is partly sponsored by a private company with links to Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings.
The public is well aware of how these things work as political parties try to make or break inroads into each other’s presumed territory. A smart and nimble regional corporation would know, however, how to effectively navigate such waters, both to its advantage and in the interest of the public whom it serves. The people should be seen as the ultimate beneficiaries, so that political animus, the perpetual struggle for the last ounce of partisan advantage, ought not to rule the day here.
Adopting a high-handed position of blocking much-needed volunteerism on the premise that the CTTRC needs to be consulted for authorisation of a volunteer project is unnecessary, in an issue that could have been easily handled with political deftness.
It is impossible to conceive of a situation in which the efforts of those volunteers are frustrated because of an assumed snub against the regional corporation.
We make so bold as to say the project ought not to be called off.
The ambitions and expectations of those behind the idea in the first place should be allowed to come to fruition.
Public-spiritedness is and has been low on the order of priorities for too many in our midst for much too long. The physical condition of public spaces, buildings and facilities in too many parts of the country suffer tremendously precisely because of this attitude. “Let other people do it” appears to be the deeply entrenched mantra among residents and stakeholders in too many communities. The results are all too glaring. The sense of collective ownership of public facilities and spaces has existed in deep deficit for way too long in our national life. This endeavour stands as a most shining example of how we can and must do better.
What a turnaround in attitude this initiative could well create, where the political undertones in the corporation’s public attitude give way to reason and common sense.
Having earned his fair share of battle scars over decades of activism and advocacy at the most granular level, chairman Henry Awong is better placed than many to see the other side on this issue. Whatever the issues that exist to cloud the stated vision for the facility, we are confident he can get around them in a manner that will spell win-win.
Let this not escalate into a fight among political elephants, leading to the trampling of the grass. The ultimate goal of rehabilitation of the facility for the enhanced use of the people in their community must remain clearly in the sights of all concerned. The benefits, from so many angles, are too compelling to be squandered on the altar of political primacy.