We applaud the swift action taken by new Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to investigate the disappearance of 500 bullets seized by the police as evidence.
Whether carelessly misplaced or illegally removed, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher must get to the bottom of this mystery. In doing so, she must also send a signal of zero tolerance for the stubborn plague of missing evidence which is part of the corruption that has been eating away at the integrity of the Police Service and the public’s confidence in those required to service and protect the public, not criminals.
We recognise that this is not a mission to be underestimated. The failure by successive commissioners to stem the rot has turned police corruption into a many-tentacled monster. And the problem of corrupt activities by police officers is of long standing; rats eating cocaine meant to be evidence has now assumed a place in T&T’s urban legends and lore. But the buck has to stop somewhere and, as the new broom in the house, it now falls to Commissioner Harewood-Christopher to sweep the place clean.
In that undertaking she will have the support of many, both inside and outside the organisation she heads. Within the structure of the police service, the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) has risen in prominence over recent years, investigating, arresting and then, with the guidance of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), laying charges against colleagues of high and low ranking. This is a positive development for the TTPS. The PSB would benefit from greater support as a demonstration to the public and errant police officers that the organisation and its leader finally mean business.
Outside the police service, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has also demonstrated that, within its resources and governing statute, it is willing to address allegations and suspicions of police wrongdoing with alacrity. Already the David West-led Authority has issued a public statement that it has, independent of the TTPS investigation, launched its own enquiry into the disappearance of the seized ammunition that the police were meant to keep safe.
Political eyes are also focused on increasing reports of TTPS-issued property, mostly bullet-proof vests and ammunition discovered at crime scenes. At last Wednesday’s parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, Opposition member Jayanti Lutchmedial indicated she had pointed questions on these matters for Harewood-Christopher. Given the political consequences of avoiding this problem within the TTPS, political support for zero-tolerance initiatives is likely a slam-dunk.
Crucially, the Commissioner will have the support of the public whom, for far too long, has witnessed and/or heard of unprofessional policing, often with few apologies and little accountability. As yet, years into the discovery of TTPS ammunition and marked vests used in criminal activity, the organisation has not given the public the answers they demand.
This case of the 500 missing bullets—described as “high powered” by attorney Nyree Alfonso in defence of her husband, Tawfeek Ali, owner of the Firearms Training Institute (FTI) from where the ammunition was seized—is an opportunity for the Commissioner and the wider organisation to demonstrate steely seriousness in upending unprofessional policing.