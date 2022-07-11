As it weighs the risks versus the rewards of removing the mask mandate, the Government should pay close attention to the latest developments regarding new Covid-19 strains.
Current indications are that a new wave of infection is on the rise from the latest Omicron sub variant.
BA.5, as it is being called, is believed to be more contagious and more resistant to vaccines than its predecessors. The data available to this point is also showing that previously infected people are also more susceptible to reinfection.
This is indeed another puzzling, baffling indicator about the unpredictability of the current health menace. As we get to thinking we are over the hump with one set of assumptions, another indicator comes up to throw monkey wrenches into the sense of relief among a beleaguered population.
No comfort can be had in any sense of assurance which we may be tempted to grab on to in the times we now face.
In New York City a few days ago, the Department of Health urged New Yorkers to mask up indoors and outside in crowded areas after the city’s seven-day positivity rate rose to nine per cent. These latest statistics made the “Big Apple” turn up on the observation graphs as the second highest region in the Empire State.
In the United Kingdom as a comparator, infections and hospitalisations are also rising. This has added to the stress levels in what has been an exceedingly rough couple of years for populations and health workers there.
Worrying trends also in cities elsewhere in Europe are creating similar kinds of prolonged anxieties among large segments of the populations there. The picture that has been emerging is none brighter and commensurately more taxing, in terms of finding ways around it.
The caveat which the Health Minister placed on the proposed lifting the mask mandate is itself a caution, which ought not to be casually brushed aside.
In announcing July 17 as the target date for what many of us may have been looking forward to, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said this would be based on “all things being equal and barring any unforeseen circumstances”.
In the week since then, however, health officials would have been forced to hold such enthusiasm in check. They would as of necessity been rehearsing the possible scenarios from which they could well be announcing a further movement of the horizon on this issue.
What the situation calls for, as a result, is that we should not be in a hurry to throw caution to the wind just yet as current developments may well work against relaxation of the rules and the regulations which became part of our daily lives.
We are well advised to be cautious of letting go of those curtailments on our ways of life which have brought us to this point, in the new social and psychological words we have fashioned over the period.
We need a better sense of what’s up ahead, with greater observation and concomitant review.