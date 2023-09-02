Celebrate success but address failure

Sunday Express Editorial

Ahead of tomorrow’s start of the new school year the ­Ministry of Education has released some statistics pointing to continued improvement in pupil performance in two key examinations—the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

According to the ministry’s figures, there has been a five-per cent increase—from 62.7 per cent to 67.77 per cent—in the number of pupils getting a passing grade in the CSEC exam, with roughly the same level of improvement among those who had written five or more subjects.

While this is encouraging news, it is critically important to focus on the 32 per cent who did not get a passing grade in any of the subjects written. Some will no doubt repeat the exams and hopefully attain their academic goals, but for those who manage the education and school system and implement the curriculum, the challenge must be to understand why five years of investment in teaching a child are not yielding the expected return.

Every year, the Ministry of Education releases a partial report on ­pupil performance in CSEC and CAPE, highlighting areas of improvement. However, at this time when the distress among the youth popu­lation is so evident, low academic performance should not be edited out from public view.

As a population, we have known for a very long time that the education system is in serious need of a transformational overhaul. Indeed, it was back in the Carnival season of 1963, within six months of Independence, that the Mighty Sparrow won his fourth Calypso Monarch title with that great satirical composition, “Dan is the Man (in the Van)”, poking fun at the ridiculousness of the British colonial curriculum ­imposed on the children of T&T. Luckily for Sparrow, he somehow managed to escape it to become the Calypso King of the world.

While there has been incremental movement towards a more relevant education system, the changes have been too piecemeal, ad hoc and hesitant, largely because the population as a whole is still too invested in the status quo, never mind the relentless call for change. Governments inclined to respond to this demand have often discovered this to their great shock when they come upon the wall of public resistance.

In its turn, the Rowley administration has also been talking about change and has held a couple of public consultations on the subject. Almost three years ago, the Prime Minister posed the following ten questions which, for him, were fundamental in approaching the challenge:

1. Who gets educated? (Everybody); 2. Where and in whose schools? 3. What will be the selection process for moving from primary to secondary? (The SEA question); 4. What will be taught? (Curriculum); 5. Who will teach? (Low ratio of male teachers); 6. Who will pay? (Government vs Government-assisted schools); 7. Budget support; 8. Equity in education; 9. Appreciation (Teacher remuneration); 10. Values of the education system (discipline, tolerance and production).

Presumably, Covid-19 got in the way of the answers. If so, it is time to bring them back onto the front burner.

