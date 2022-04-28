Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today. Their daring and hard work succeeded in convincing not only book lovers but corporate T&T and public sector interests to back this project.
This newspaper’s parent company, One Caribbean Media, which has itself nurtured generations of writers, is a proud supporter alongside title sponsor The National Gas Company; First Citizens, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, the Massy Foundation and The University of the West Indies.
Since 2011, our contribution has been the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature drawn from the categories of poetry, fiction and non-fiction, in which the overall winner receives an award of US$10,000 with the other category winners receiving US$3,000 each. Tomorrow, the 2022 winner of the OCM prize will be declared from among finalists Jason Allen-Paisant, Celeste Mohammed and Kei Miller.
The list of the 11 awardees of the OCM Prize extends from the region’s internationally-acclaimed Nobel Prize laureate, Derek Walcott, first recipient for his work of poetry, White Egrets, to last year’s Canisia Lubrin, another St Lucian poet, for her collection, The Dyzgraphxst.
In between were Earl Lovelace—Is Just a Movie (fiction); Monique Roffrey—Archipelago (fiction); Robert Antoni—As Flies to Whatless Boys (fiction); Vladimir Lucien—Sounding Ground (poetry); Olive Senior—The Pain Tree (fiction); Kei Miller—Augustown (fiction); Jennifer Rahim—Curfew Chronicles (fiction); Kevin Adonis Browne—High Mas (non-fiction); and Richard Georges—Epiphaneia (poetry).
In a world of instant and fast-moving imagery that often reduces the viewer to passive consumer, the value of books as a medium for tapping into one’s own imagination in bringing people and ideas to life while savouring the voluptuousness of the written word has proven to be an irreplaceable joy. There is simply no substitute for the meanderings of the mind stimulated by a well-written book. As with all works of art, every book produces experiences unique to the writer and to every individual reader.
While the digital age has brought unparalleled access to ideas and information to many more people than ever before in the history of humankind, the book as a simple and single point of entry stands unchallengeable to the largest world of all—the imagination. This is why children, above all, must be given the life-long gift of books. With their imagination under mind-managing algorithmic assault, they need to experience the limitless joy of the free mind on which so much of one’s own life depends.
For this, we salute the Bocas Lit Fest as well as the legions of individuals and organisations, many labouring without recognition, for spreading the joys of books, reading and writing with everyone, especially the children.