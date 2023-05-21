Chaguaramas, drug haven

The time has come for a serious investigation into the concentration of drug-trafficking activities at Chaguaramas, an area that is largely under State control and is the base of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and Coast Guard.
Saturday’s police announcement of the seizure of 168 kilos of cocaine valued by the TTPS at $234 million, in the carpark of an unidentified hotel, is the latest in a series of massive drug busts in which Chaguaramas and its adjacent islands feature prominently in the import of massive quantities of hard drugs into Trinidad and export to the United States and Europe.
This area that was once the preserve of the United States Government and inaccessible to locals apart from dignitaries and invited elites, has retained a certain veneer of privilege with managed access, yachting crowd and high-end businesses along the coastline.
In 2005, the country was rocked by the police seizure of 1,749 kilos of cocaine with a street value of $700 million on nearby Monos Island for which two Trinidadians and four Venezuelans are serving 30-year sentences. In delivering the sentence, then High Court judge, Alice Yorke-Soo Hon criticised the police investigation saying “the main house was never searched and the owners never investigated... the ownership of the drugs was never established and the employers of these men were not found. All these unanswered questions facilitated the escape of the big fish.”
Echoes of that observation can be heard in the public’s reaction of scepticism to last week’s drug bust as many wonder why the police had chosen to intercept the drug haul as it was loaded into a vehicle instead of following it up the chain to bigger fish.
There was a time when the public would be excited by news of a massive drug seizure by the police. Anticipation would run high at the prospect of a drug kingpin being sentenced to lifetime imprisonment with enough time to reflect on their destruction of lives.
Today, the public mood has turned cynical due to police failure to penetrate the layers of protection between the small fry on the bottom rung of drug empires and the kingpins ruling at the top.
With a TTPS valuation of roughly $1.4 million per kilo, last week’s drug bust described by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher as “the largest land seizure of cocaine ever” in T&T was no small fry operation. Perhaps the TTPS had good reason for arresting the transport crew and releasing information 48 hours later without any charge having been laid. However, if past experience is any indication of what’s next, this case may very well reach no higher than the foot soldiers.
In this case as in others, the intelligence behind last week’s interception was provided by foreign authorities monitoring the shipment to Trinidad. Without this information, the 168 kilos of cocaine may very well have passed unhindered into the local market. Knowing that the western peninsular is a key point in the drug trafficking network, the question is: why is Chaguaramas not more vigorously policed?