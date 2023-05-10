We are aware that very senior Government officials in this country bristle at their unfavourable comparison with their counterparts in Barbados, especially with Prime Minister Mia Mottley whose lucid and powerful representation of her country, the Caribbean and the post-colonial world has rapidly propelled her onto the global stage.
However, at the risk of further antagonising sensitivities, we cannot ignore the embarrassing chalk-and-cheese difference between the manner in which Government MPs with cabinet portfolios in both countries have responded to the shocking disclosures in the Brent Thomas affair.
Yesterday, the contrast could not have been more starkly evident. It occurred during the period for urgent questions when Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to update the House on all reports received in relation to the abduction of Thomas from Barbados, as determined by the court.
With a straight face and no hint of embarrassment whatsoever, Minister Hinds replied that having requested a “thorough report” from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, she had provided him with a detailed “oral report”. Pressed by Dr Moonilal on whether this was all that he had, Minister Hinds had the gall to say, “I repeat, I received a thorough oral report from the Commissioner of Police.” No explanation, no elaboration.
What is the public to make of this “oral report” between the Commissioner and the TTPS administrative line minister? Clearly, Minister Hinds does not believe any of this is the people’s business and, since this is his view, he should simply say so and stop beating around the bush.
Mr Hinds must have forgotten that he is not standing in Parliament as some entitled private individual unaccountable to the rest of us. He is there, occupying public offices paid for by taxpayers on the condition of responsible governance and public accountability.
And what of the Commissioner of Police and her own accountability to the public? Is her “detailed report” exclusively for the ears of the politician heading up the Ministry of National Security?
The idea of the Parliament as a sacrosanct space where government accounts to the people has never truly taken hold in this country, and has today deteriorated to the point where it is little more than a place where the government and opposition politicians gather on a weekly basis to trade insults in the glare of the national spotlight.
In offering his nonsensical response of a “detailed oral report”, Minister Hinds was telling the rest of us that we have no right to know about the business that is ours, and about the actions being taken by the Government in our name. And yet, Government MPs often wonder, as Finance Minister Colm Imbert did yesterday, why public commentary is so uninformed. To the extent that it is uninformed, it is due to a culture of government secrecy and lack of transparency.
With his statement yesterday, as in other actions including that for which he has been referred by Justice Rampersad to the Law Association, we have to conclude that Minister Hinds is acting with the support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. If he were not, he would not be holding the National Security portfolio nor would he be occupying a cabinet position.