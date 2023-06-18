Challenge of a just transition

THE energy transition and information revolution now underway have major implications for workers and the job market which can only be successfully navigated with clear policy directions based on research, analysis, national dialogue and consensus. Sadly, apart from trite references to the need for a new labour-management model, no such thinking is even remotely on the horizon.
The challenge before T&T is not only to adapt to change but to take advantage of change in a manner that is equitable, doesn’t threaten the social fabric and widen income gaps. “Leave no one behind” is not just a United Nations slogan but a non-negotiable condition for a just transition in this period of fundamental change.
While countries like Trinidad and Tobago are holding firm to the position that oil, gas and petrochemicals will remain their economic mainstay for decades to come, national planning must take account of the factors outside of their control that will likely influence and affect these industries at home.
To keep people employed and prepared for new economic opportunities, a national priority must be training and re-training. Yet, in T&T, the discussion is stuck at the level of whether Secondary Entrance Assessment should be abolished and exam results published or not.
Given the pace at which the Government has been moving towards the development of a National Manpower Plan it would not surprising if the currents of change have not already outpaced that planning project.
Individuals who are keyed to the developments of the job market will no doubt chart their own course. However, the question that will remain is whether the skills available in the T&T labour force are aligned to the needs of the country. As it stands now, the mismatch is already glaring with certain specialist skills required in policing, forensic accounting, law, medicine, engineering, renewable energy, and other fields being either in short supply or having to be sourced from abroad.
Sooner than we think, the job impact of the revolutionary innovations of Artificial Intelligence will be felt here. Trinbagonians take to new technology like ducks to water and with the prospect of cost-saving, AI technology that can outperform workers will be embraced by the business sector, from the small business to big corporations.
Available data is largely unhelpful in showing where jobs are dying, where new ones are being created. There is much talk about a brain drain based on anecdotal information, but this information, which is so vital to the retention of talent for national development is another black hole.
In his Labour Day message, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called for a radical shift to a “more consultative and collaborative approach” between labour and management. Hopefully, the Government was included in his definition of management.
Today, following their ritual walk from Avocat Junction, the nation’s trade unions must confront the reality of the challenges facing workers from their platform at Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad.
With major transitions coming at us, neither the Government nor labour can afford to be complacent about the future of work and workers.