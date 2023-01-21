Chance for anti-crime momentum

The recent breakthrough scored by the Police Service should not go unnoticed, especially because of the drubbing to which the police have been subjected over runaway crime.
Over the past few days there have been arrests in connection with the murder of the six-year-old in Sangre Grande; a police sting operation that culminated in a shootout between three alleged “Facebook” bandits in which two of them were killed and the third arrested; arrests linked to an alleged stolen car parts ring; several seizures of arms, ammunition and drugs; several arrests, including of three members of the Defence Force in relation to a case of kidnapping and murder; and the laying of charges against three men under the Anti-Gang Act, 2021, among others.
This list is not exhaustive, but we highlight the cases to demonstrate what appears to be an energised response to crime by the Police Service.
This is not to say that murder and mayhem which rose to a record level last year are in any way subsiding. Although there is minor comfort in the fact that this month’s homicide figure of 32 murders to date is lower than the 38 recorded for the same period last year, the public’s sense of fear and dread has not lessened. If anything, it has intensified as a result of the brazenness and randomness which could make anyone a victim at anytime and anywhere.
As minor as the headway being made by the police may be when viewed in the national context, a nation under siege as ours is must hold on to any sign of progress and do what it can to build momentum.
This is the moment for the Government to step forward and update the country on the additional resources being provided to equip and strengthen all efforts against crime. We refer here specifically to the Coast Guard’s two new patrol vessels, the TTS Port of Spain and the TTS Scarborough, one of which was dry-docked while the other awaited dry-docking a month ago. Can we assume that both are now back in full operation? What is the status of scanners that were to be acquired at the Port of Port of Spain which, up to last month, was relying on a single fixed scanner after its four mobile scanners were deemed obsolete and non-functional? Has the country’s public CCTV coverage been upgraded, and to what extent?
Two months ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley disclosed that the Government had already purchased 1,500 cameras at the cost of $80 million, and intended to double that figure to give police additional crime-fighting tools. Have the 1,500 cameras been installed and the other 1,500 purchased and installed as well? The national CCTV camera system linked to the National Security Operations system would be a significant asset in solving and reducing the number of gang murders which are often committed in full view of the public.
With the recent indications of progress being made by the Police Service, this is the moment for leaders in the Government and the Police Service to step up and deliver.