Chance for useful talks

Hot on the heels of the report that the Children’s Authori­ty is down to a skeleton staff of a mere 25 per cent of its required 942 employees comes a complaint about a severe staffing shortage at yet another critical office.

The latest case involves the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which, according to the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), is now operating with 35 per cent of the required staff complement.

This is not a new problem. For years, the DPP’s office limped along with a number of challenges, including a lack of workspace, no accommodation for new staff, no place for holding confidential meetings about highly sensitive legal matters, which in some cases involve life and death.

Finally, in July 2020, the office received the keys to a multi-­storey building at Park Street which suggested that its space-rela­ted woes were behind it. It is, therefore, surprising to hear from the CBA that the DPP’s space-related staffing problems have not been resolved.

If the authorities have an explanation for this or information that refutes the association’s claims, then the public should hear it. The Office of the DPP is too central to law, order and justice for it to be under-resourced. We therefore urge the Attorney General, the Chief Justice and the DPP to accede to the CBA’s request for a meeting, not only in response to the concerns expressed, but as an opportunity to speak to the public on the issue.

If what the CBA is asserting is true, then as recruiters and managers these office-holders have the responsibility to explain the cause of the problem, and state what is being done about it and within what time-frame.

Any official with responsibility for the justice system would understand the impact of the DPP’s office being starved of resources. Not only does it overwhelm those working within it by destroying professional morale and increasing the risk of error, it undermines and subverts the justice system itself.

While governments are ever eager to offer up laws as the ultimate solution to rising crime, they almost never address the institutional weakness that renders the same laws ineffective. Passing tough and even draconian laws with lengthy jail terms and fines is meaningless in the absence of strong, well-resourced infrastructure at every point of the justice system, possibly the most complex organism in a democracy.

As with so much else, the focus should be on strengthening systemic weaknesses, including but not limited to human and other resources, instead of dropping new laws on top of each other. If all the arms of the justice system were working together as well-oiled machinery, T&T would not need the constant plaster of new laws which consumes so much parliamentary time while whipping up public angst.

We would like to be hopeful about the chances of a productive meeting between the CBA and the three office-holders, but our hope is tempered by the aggressiveness and defensiveness that could result in this important initiative going nowhere. Even so, we are willing to be surprised.

