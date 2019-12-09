OTHERWISE ordinary business into and out of Port of Spain along some major arteries assumed nightmarish proportions last Saturday in what turned out to be the transport of a huge shipment of the new polymer $100 notes into the Central Bank.
Traffic was snarled for hours, commuters stewed with anger as the authorities closed off access points around the Central Bank as a shipment of the notes arrived on local shores and was being transported.
This was just one highlight of the reactions to a Government move announced last Thursday and which also included a special sitting of the Senate on Saturday, to have the necessary amended legislation passed in the Parliament.
What should under normal circumstances have taken a matter of months was being made to take effect in two weeks with the Government saying part of the reason for this rush was the effort to stamp out fraud, money laundering and other forms of financial wrongdoing.
There is no gainsaying the attempts by any administration to safeguard and to protect the nation’s economy against the best efforts of those who work constantly to undermine the financial system.
But once again, the rest of the population, the large majority of whom remain law abiding citizens, was caught off-guard and unprepared for the kind of action made necessary by this decision.
As the matter continued to be discussed in various fora yesterday, the sense of frustrating surprise and the feeling of having been left unsatisfied with official explanations hung over national discourse.
Fully cognisant of the possibility that there could be legal challenges surrounding the forced circumstances and the potential for business disruption which could ensue from this move, the Finance Minister told the House of Representatives on Friday of the Government’s readiness to deal with this.
He said provision had been made, for if it had to extend the date of cancellation of existing “blue notes”, and the date of their redemption.
He said the Government was “moving on a timeline” and would make the best efforts to meet it. But if for any reason that date had to be extended, this would be done.
The Bankers’ Association issued a statement yesterday, indicating its members’ readiness to facilitate as smooth a transition as is possible and to minimise inconvenience to customers.
At a news briefing yesterday, the Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire spoke of the notable volume of counterfeit $100 notes finding their way into the system.
What could be revealing, in the circumstances, is the extent to which this snap move can leave the presumed holders of ill-gotten loot little opportunity to wash their filthy lucre.
One requirement for taking cash to the bank is that persons seeking to deposit more than $10,000 must provide answers as to the source of such funds, as the law requires.
With just two weeks to offload such large amounts of cash, there are likely to be persons who would, at the least, have critical questions to answer.
It is the expectation of all law abiding citizens that such possible developments would be flagged and highlighted such that this could be one means by which last weekend’s inconveniences could be offset.