Lyrically, Bob Marley has never put a foot wrong. “Is This Love” is one of the most gorgeous love songs ever written. “Three Little Birds” and “No Woman No Cry” wrap the people you love in comfort and the promise of protectiveness.
Rastaman Vibration is one of those perfect albums that do not have one even slightly iffy track... perfection from start to finish. “Night Shift” speaks vividly to the American immigrant experience. Bob sang from a deep place, and his songs cut deep.
Arriving in London in the mid-’90s for what turned out to be 22 years of residency, I hit it off right away with other journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, formerly Soviet Central Asia. Over whisky and döner kebabs at our west London hostel, one of the guys from Kazakhstan would play Bob Marley. Turns out he had a bigger collection than I did.
I yield to no man or woman in my love of “Redemption Song”, but I feel that too many miss the core message inherent in being sold to the merchant ship by old pirates... it’s about being made stronger by the brutality of chattel slavery, not freeing our minds of mental slavery.
People trying to free themselves from slavery risked losing their lives, or gruesome torture. The slave rebellion led by Tacky in Jamaica in 1760 and the Berbice slave rebellion led by Cuffy in British Guiana in 1763, were rare occurrences. Runaways were more frequent, but fraught with uncertainty. Sweet freedom was sometimes the outcome; capture, torture and death more often were.
None of this is to minimise any form of mental trauma from which it is right to urge and even help people to free themselves; and from which some could die. The slavery that we acknowledged yesterday was much harder to emancipate one’s self from.
“The Revolt of Chief Tacky”, a poem by Jamaican Alma Norman that I first read in school decades ago, still manages to evoke deep feelings today. His bloody rebellion failed, and...
once more like slaves their spirits fell
to bondage they returned
but Coromantine Tacky fought
“as long as I have breath
no man shall boast that I was caught”
a bullet caused his death
Davy’s bullet caused his death.
Reading the poem again yesterday brought me close to tears. Coromantine was a reference to a place on the then-Gold Coast, now Ghana, where Tacky was from. People captured for the purpose of being traded as slaves were held at a slave trading outpost, Fort Kormantine, in the town of Kormantse.
In some parts of the Caribbean, Emancipation Day is on August Monday, the first Monday in August. This year, the calendar fittingly placed it on a Monday (I can’t believe that it’s August already... might as well wish you Merry Christmas now). Crop Over in Barbados and today’s Grand Kadooment are big events, but I reckon that the best place in the Caribbean to be yesterday was on the beach in Anguilla, where a hundred boats have docked and the festive feel is off the charts. Region-wide, observances range from the reflective to the joyous.
What we observed yesterday was the 188th anniversary of the freeing of enslaved peoples throughout the British Empire; with the exception of Ceylon—now Sri Lanka—and Saint Helena, a remote south Atlantic island between Angola and Brazil. In 12 years’ time, Inshallah, we’ll be part of the observance of the bicentennial of that momentous day. It’s not that long ago. And in the United States, the favourite adopted country of our Caribbean diasporas, slavery and its pernicious replacement Jim Crow—a system of laws that denied basic rights to black Americans and codified racial inequality—are even more recent.
In recent times, observances have been occurring against the backdrop of a systematic and determined pushback against efforts to lay bare the effects of slavery. Some of it was intended to knock back talk and efforts at reparation—the economic compensation of the descendants of slaves.
What I’ve sensed, particularly in the age of President Trump, was an increased boldness on the part of people on the right to dismiss the effects of slavery and of Jim Crow, and an increased determination by right-leaning legislators to ban books that—in their view—place the blame for the inequalities on them and their children.
It’s an absurd take on the teaching of history, which needs to be factual and unflinching. No one is blaming the descendants for the actions of their ancestors. Nevertheless, there’s a serious attempt to control the narrative. If people close their ears and eyes to the harsh truths of slavery, they don’t have to reckon with the question of how these inequalities contributed to current circumstances.
The wilful blindness of which banning books and interfering in curricula are a part, is most prevalent in the state of Florida, and is being led this year by its conservative governor, Ron DeSantis. And it goes beyond slavery. The proponents do not want the ears of their children to be sullied by anything except their pure and wholesome view of the US.
There are outstanding exceptions. One is BBC correspondent Laura Trevelyan, who went to Grenada to trace and honestly confront and account for her family’s slave-owning past. Google, watch, read. It’s well worth your time.
—Author Orin Gordon is a media consultant, at oringordon.com.