Check yourself, Farley

Tobago Chief Secretary Farley Augustine may be too young to know about “the Solomon Affair” incident at the Woodbrook Police Station in 1964 or the Manning intervention at the Marabella Police Station in 2002, but is certainly old enough to know about the Le Hunte phone call to the Commissioner of Police in 2018 outside the Hyatt. If he is aware of even one of these incidents, he would have been far more conscious about the perception of abuse of power in extricating his wife from a sticky situation with Licensing officers last week and much less abusive and divisive in criticising the officers’ enforcement of the law.
The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly may have merely been a solicitous husband taking his wife’s driving permit to her on hearing that she was under manners by Licensing officers for driving without a permit on her, as required by law. He turned up to hand over the permit after a confrontation developed between her security escort and the officers. There is no indication that either Mr Augustine or his wife did anything objectionable, and it would have ended there had he not proceeded to accuse “hordes of officers coming up from Trinidad to terrorise Tobagonians”, who were pulling drivers off the road “for as much as 40 minutes” and citing them for “minor things” where, in his view, discretion could have been exercised.
Responding to the Chief Secretary’s criticism, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan suggested Mr Augustine’s outrage was prompted by the incident involving his wife. It is impossible to know whether in criticising the officers, the Chief Secretary’s judgment had been clouded by subjectivity. However, he certainly opened himself to the charge by not disclosing that fact and by his intemperate comments.
Mr Augustine’s reference to “hordes of officers coming up from Trinidad to terrorise Tobagonians” was a divisive wedge, pandering to hometown sentiment of “we against them”.
We refer the members of the THA and Tobagonians, generally, to the numerous reports of Licensing crackdowns that are sprung without warning on unsuspecting drivers in Trinidad during the work week. On those occasions, a driver pulled aside to join a long line awaiting an officer’s attention would be lucky to wait for just 40 minutes. The angry complaints from Tobagonians mirror those in Trinidad because everyone wants a bligh, which defeats the whole idea of a crackdown.
Saying this, however, does not excuse Licensing authorities whose resort to behaviour perceived as draconian by the public is the result of a lack of routine enforcement. How could offenders accumulate as many as 77 demerit points and still be driving? Clearly, because of system inefficiency and collapse.
Instead of berating Licensing officers, Mr Augustine should be demanding efficient and more reliable enforcement to embed a culture of respect for road rules, vehicle maintenance and road safety. Throughout Tobago and Trinidad, innocent people are losing their lives and living with injuries because of dangerous driving habits, defective vehicles and ignorance of the rules and why they exist. He should put his outrage into fixing that.