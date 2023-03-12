Children in the predator zone

Express Editorial : Daily

Yesterday’s Sunday Express expose´ on child predators has triggered an important and much-needed national conversation about the widespread sexual exploitation of children. The speed with which hundreds of men propositioned the AI avatar representing a 15-year-old child was astounding. In responses ranging from the suggestive to the criminally obscene, the men were not deterred by the computer generated “Selina” informing them of her age. Indeed, the discovery that the prey was under-age excited some.

As shocking as it was to witness the sleazy underside of the society in real time, it was also not surprising. For many female readers the debased response to “Selina” was a case of déjà vu. Inappropriate and obscene male attention is so commonplace in this country that it is almost a rite of passage for young girls entering puberty and even pre-puberty.

While we have no statistics to back up this claim, we guess that at some time in their childhood, a large majority of T&T’s female population has been sexually abused. It is routine for our children, both female and male, to be sexually touched, groomed for sex by the adult males in their lives, randomly propositioned and raped. The predators are everywhere- within families, among family friends, at school, in the church, on the street, you name it.

While these actions are recognised as criminal under the Children’s Act and various laws against sexual offences, the perpetuation of the culture of sexual violence against children indicate that the laws by themselves are not enough. Cultures are very complex organisms that survive because of finely-tuned mechanisms of self-protection designed to ensure their survival and fertilise the space for their replication. Threatened by change, such as the changes a law might bring, a culture might even evolve and adapt to convey the impression of change while protecting the status quo. In the case of sexual exploitation, predators are enabled by a heavy duty culture of silence that is itself protected by the strategy of victim-blaming and shaming that is so powerful that it negates the protections provided by law while protecting the culture of sexual violence.

The power of the Sunday Express expose´ was precisely its exposure of the men who were willing to violate what they assumed to be an innocent child. Lulled by the mistaken belief that they were protected by the privacy of their social media account, they were outed as the predators they are in the piercing spotlight of a media expose´. It is now the responsibility of the police to follow through by further investigation into their online activities. While “Selina” was a computer generated image, real children may be among their victims.

For all its positives, social media can be a very dangerous place. The dangers for children cannot be overstated when even adults fall prey to online scammers using fake profiles and invented histories.

We cannot leave them to navigate this world on their own. If they are to make a safe crossing from childhood to adulthood they will need the concerted support of their families, their schools, safer social media platforms and protective policies.

