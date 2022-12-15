Choking on plastic

Daily Express Editorial

When the rivers came down a few weeks ago, they brought much more than flood water. The flooding disaster, produced in part by nature and by ­humans, choked critical water courses with the hard evidence of our own complicity in creating the chaos that ­disrupted the nation for weeks on end.

As environment writer Heather-Dawn Herrera reported in yesterday’s Express in relation to the mass of plastic bottles and other garbage that surged into the North Oropouche River, “water, fruit juices, aerated beverages, brands of motor oil could be identified among the mass of deposited bottles and containers. Some sports equipment and household paraphernalia comprised the rest of dumped material”.

The end of 2022 marks another year that T&T has failed to walk the talk in its pledge to legislate against the pollution caused by plastic bottles and other containers and Styrofoam. It is now a full decade since the Beverage Container Bill 2012 was drafted amid grandiose intentions of reining in the plastic and Styrofoam epidemic. In the decade between 2012 and 2022, this bill appears to have fallen into a rabbit hole from which neither the Persad-Bissessar nor Rowley administrations have been able to retrieve it. As one of the great mysteries of the legislative agenda, its name is evoked almost ritually following every major flooding event before it slides back off the national radar.

Three months ago, while engaged in a clean-up exercise along the Foreshore at the Audrey Jeffers Highway that produced an estimated 2,721 pounds of garbage, Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles updated the country on the bill’s progress, saying the Ministry of Public Utilities, which is responsible for the bill, had just about reached the stage of completion of the policy and a new version of the 2012 Beverage Container Bill would soon be ­presented.

The main sticking point appeared to have been resolved in favour of the private sector which had objected to the “polluter-pay principle” which had been applied in the 2012 version of the bill. That version required companies producing items packaged in plastic and Styrofoam to add an extra cost to the product price which would be refunded to consumers who returned the containers for recycling. The cost of collection depots was to be borne by producers.

The new version, which is yet to surface, reportedly shifts the onus from the producer to the consumer who gets a ­refund incentive for returning listed containers. The problem with such a reversal would be that it would remove the incentive that propels industry towards innovation and change.

The ball is now in the court of Public Utilities Minister ­Marvin Gonzales, who has been silent on the question of when the new bill will be laid in Parliament. Perhaps he is cautioned by the example of his predecessor, Robert Le Hunte, who in 2019 had publicly promised that by the end of that year plastic bottles littering sidewalks, drains and rivers would be a thing of the past.

Cruel and compassionate

Cruel and compassionate

FOOTBALL is a cruel sport—just ask Brazil fans like Quincy, Fowl and Rocky. But there are enough compassionate moments all around the ball that keep us cherishing the beautiful game, which is at its most perfect and unpredictable at the World Cup.

Where are the MPs?

I note that South Quay has become the latest sewer lake in Trinidad and Tobago. As per the television footage, I saw the Mayor of Port of Spain wading through the depth. I was moved to question: where is their MP, the pro-cyclist Keith Scotland?

I would have thought that such an HDC travesty would have brought him there at once to co-ordinate the repair work.

Massy, show us the money!

Kudos to Massy on its recent foreign acquisition of a US supermarket chain.

Now that Massy is earning foreign exchange from its offshore operations, please let us know how much of this US$ will be repatriated or sold into the local banking system.

Manufacturers alone cannot be the only sector of the economy called upon to earn foreign exchange. We fully expect the service industries to do the same, but only if these funds are repatriated, sold to the commercial banks, or used to fund their own distribution businesses that consume so much of our scare foreign resources.

Taxpayers’ money going down the drain

I believe this is the time to import foreign engineers in our country. Too much shabby work has been done on bridges, drains, building of roads, etc.

We need to have proper infra­structure in our country. Taxpayers’ money is going down the drain because of very bad infrastructure.

How long this can go on?

Look at other countries like Japan and see the kind of infrastructure work that has been done on bridges and roads, and other things.

Cover the copper loopholes

As the scrap-iron bill is being debated in Parliament, I trust the provisions for copper will include articles that contain copper in their composition, such as bronze and brass, which may contain up to 90 per cent copper.

A loophole must not be left for the criminal element that may be present in the scrap iron industry to continue raiding churches and temples, plumbing businesses, and even private dwellings, by stating a percentage of copper in the make-up of an item before it is covered by this bill. One only has to look at the noise-pollution problem we have, where the police are unable to charge an offender unless they have functioning equipment to record the decibel level of the offending noise. Can you imagine how the police would determine the copper content in your garden tap?