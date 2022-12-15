Choking on plastic

When the rivers came down a few weeks ago, they brought much more than flood water. The flooding disaster, produced in part by nature and by humans, choked critical water courses with the hard evidence of our own complicity in creating the chaos that disrupted the nation for weeks on end.
As environment writer Heather-Dawn Herrera reported in yesterday’s Express in relation to the mass of plastic bottles and other garbage that surged into the North Oropouche River, “water, fruit juices, aerated beverages, brands of motor oil could be identified among the mass of deposited bottles and containers. Some sports equipment and household paraphernalia comprised the rest of dumped material”.
The end of 2022 marks another year that T&T has failed to walk the talk in its pledge to legislate against the pollution caused by plastic bottles and other containers and Styrofoam. It is now a full decade since the Beverage Container Bill 2012 was drafted amid grandiose intentions of reining in the plastic and Styrofoam epidemic. In the decade between 2012 and 2022, this bill appears to have fallen into a rabbit hole from which neither the Persad-Bissessar nor Rowley administrations have been able to retrieve it. As one of the great mysteries of the legislative agenda, its name is evoked almost ritually following every major flooding event before it slides back off the national radar.
Three months ago, while engaged in a clean-up exercise along the Foreshore at the Audrey Jeffers Highway that produced an estimated 2,721 pounds of garbage, Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles updated the country on the bill’s progress, saying the Ministry of Public Utilities, which is responsible for the bill, had just about reached the stage of completion of the policy and a new version of the 2012 Beverage Container Bill would soon be presented.
The main sticking point appeared to have been resolved in favour of the private sector which had objected to the “polluter-pay principle” which had been applied in the 2012 version of the bill. That version required companies producing items packaged in plastic and Styrofoam to add an extra cost to the product price which would be refunded to consumers who returned the containers for recycling. The cost of collection depots was to be borne by producers.
The new version, which is yet to surface, reportedly shifts the onus from the producer to the consumer who gets a refund incentive for returning listed containers. The problem with such a reversal would be that it would remove the incentive that propels industry towards innovation and change.
The ball is now in the court of Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who has been silent on the question of when the new bill will be laid in Parliament. Perhaps he is cautioned by the example of his predecessor, Robert Le Hunte, who in 2019 had publicly promised that by the end of that year plastic bottles littering sidewalks, drains and rivers would be a thing of the past.