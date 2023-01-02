Choose wisely, Mr PM

Though we may hunger for an easy and swift passage between the sixth and seventh Presidents of the Republic, we cannot rule out a rocky road to the totally predictable confirmation of the Government’s selection.
In the interest of avoiding a pointless battle royale, we hope that the Prime Minister’s planned discussion with the Leader of the Opposition yields a satisfactory enough outcome to move the process forward.
Although the Opposition has zero constitutional scope in determining the next occupant of the Office of the President, it could choose as it did in 2003, to put up its own nominee against the Government’s. Predictably, its candidate, former Senate president Ganace Ramdial, fell short of the votes, even with the support of three Independent senators. It was all an academic exercise that allowed the Opposition United National Congress to demonstrate its lack of support for the Government’s choice of Prof George ‘Maxwell’ Richards, who went on to be sworn in without further demur.
The imminent departure of President Paula-Mae Weekes gives PM Dr Keith Rowley an opportunity to refine his ideas about the personality of the office, its relationship with the public and its evolution over the past 46 years. Given his unfettered constitutional freedom to choose the next President, Dr Rowley can elevate anyone to the office who meets the stated qualification of being a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago of at least 35 years of age who has been a resident here for at least the past ten years.
With almost the entire field open to him, Dr Rowley should have an embarrassment of riches from which to choose. Yet, in approaching this task he has once again bemoaned a general unwillingness of potentially good candidates to accept invitations to serve for fear of political hostility and vituperation.
This is a debatable point.
No one should come to public office expecting a free pass from public comment and even stinging criticism for it is the public’s right and responsibility to hold every holder of public office to account. How officials handle criticism and engage the public are critical to how the relationship between them evolves. All over the world, many highly qualified people refuse to consider public office because the public is a far more difficult taskmaster than their usual clientele. Some won’t make the privacy concessions that public service demands, others do not consider it in their families’ best interest and so on.
Notwithstanding all of these possible objections, Trinbagonians seem to have a healthy appetite for public office, judging from the intense competition and even dogfights over every manner of position that suddenly becomes available with a change of government, including ministerial portfolios, senatorial positions, State board appointments, diplomatic posts, local government appointments, political contract posts and so on. As the wind shifts with time, however, a government may find itself a less tempting opportunity.
As he tosses names into his hat, Dr Rowley would help his Government if the next President he selects is viewed as a genuine asset to the national community.